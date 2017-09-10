Loads of Al-Tarwiya recorded 252 megawatts, network operates smoothly

Eng. Abdul-Moin Al-Sheikh, head of the western sector of the Saudi Electricity Co. (SEC), confirmed that the company’s electrical operational plan this year is proceeding according to its plans and that the “Al Tarwiya” day in Mina has witnessed an increase in loads compared to last year.

The electric loads in Mina recorded 252 megawatts on recently, an increase of 11 percent compared to last year, he said.

“The SEC seeks to provide electricity service at the highest level of reliability and efficiency in performance taking into consideration the highest standards of safety in its work for the sake of the convenience of the pilgrims.”

He pointed out that this year’s plan includes the complete supervision of the operation and maintenance of the electrical network, and the strengthening of the electrical system to ensure the highest levels of reliability, through the expansion of some existing stations, the introduction of new generating units to service, supporting the electric network in Makkah with a number of electrical projects in the field of transmission and distribution, operating and expanding switching stations (380/110) kV and enhancing and operating of new substations in different parts of the holy sites.

The official said the SEC did not receive any fault reports that affected the network and that the electrical situation was very natural, noting that the company and its employees comply with all safety procedures and standards in accordance with the global safety program (5 stars) whether in dealing with the electric service, or driving its vehicles and motorcycles at the holy sites, to preserve the safety of pilgrims and employees of the company of engineers and technicians under the slogan “We work diligently for the guests of the Allah.”

He highlighted the company’s efforts in strengthening the electrical network in Makkah and other holy places, as well as the roads and entrances to the Hajj sites beside the provision of emergency teams to repair any breakdowns in these networks, and strengthening the distribution network in all sites there.

He said the new power generation projects which added total capacities of 2,058 megawatts and the electric transmission projects, which reached 17 projects with a total capacity of 3,706 MVA, have contributed to enhancing the reliability of the service this year and overcoming the record loads witnessed in the holy sites.

