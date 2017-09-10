Swatch lets customers design their own timepieces

Swatch customers can create their own signature timepieces in five easy steps either online or in-store. They can choose from pre-designed watch heads, straps, loops and pins. The process is simple: First, select a Gent or New Gent case size, followed by a watch head. Next, choose both sections of a 12-hour silicone strap. From solid mint green to racy red stripes, there are options to tickle every fancy. Finish each look with a loop. Customers can also add a pin or an extra loop with images including a birthday cake, heart and wedding bands.

“For over 34 years, Swatch has been creating the world’s most innovative timepieces. Now, it’s our customers’ turn. With the new made-to-measure Swatch X You series, Swatch fans play the part of budding designers themselves,” the watchmaker said.

Newfound designers can launch their creations by tagging #swatchXme on social media.

