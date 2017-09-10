Saudi Infiniti Club, Alghassan Motors hold networking events

Saudi Infiniti Club recently held two events in cooperation with Ghassan Abdulrahman Alsulaiman Trading Est. (Alghassan Motors), the exclusive dealer for Infiniti cars in Saudi Arabia.

More than 85 Infiniti car owners and enthusiasts in Jeddah and Riyadh attended iftar receptions held at Makarem Annakheel Village in Jeddah on June 9, and Ramada Riyadh on June 10 respectively.

The events were part of Alghassan Motors’ corporate social responsibility program.

The iftar gathering in Jeddah was attended by over 45 members of the club with their cars, including Maher Alinezi, Saudi Infiniti Club president, and Bassem Alharbi, Saudi Infiniti Club coordinator, along with the staff of Alghassan Motors.

Alinezi said: “Infiniti cars are known for their top performance and amazing design, traits that have forever epitomized Infiniti. The holy month of Ramadan and seasonal holidays are a significant opportunity to serve the community, as well as to closely meet with the club members and discuss their suggestions and ideas for the development of the club.”

He added: “These gatherings are invariably a good opportunity to show our thanks and appreciation to Alghassan Motors for its constant support to the club. The Saudi Infiniti Club members enjoyed the two events, and we loved these wonderful gatherings and delicious iftar at upscale places in Jeddah and Riyadh.”

Saudi Infiniti Club claims to provide Infiniti owners the best opportunity to network with other fellow Infiniti enthusiasts. The club’s main objective it said is to give back to the community through charity while providing exclusive events for members in Jeddah and Riyadh.

