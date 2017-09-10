  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 min 4 sec ago

You are here

Corporate News

Saudi Infiniti Club, Alghassan Motors hold networking events

ARAB NEWS |
More than 85 Infiniti car owners and enthusiasts in Jeddah and Riyadh attended the iftar receptions.
Saudi Infiniti Club recently held two events in cooperation with Ghassan Abdulrahman Alsulaiman Trading Est. (Alghassan Motors), the exclusive dealer for Infiniti cars in Saudi Arabia.
More than 85 Infiniti car owners and enthusiasts in Jeddah and Riyadh attended iftar receptions held at Makarem Annakheel Village in Jeddah on June 9, and Ramada Riyadh on June 10 respectively.
The events were part of Alghassan Motors’ corporate social responsibility program.
The iftar gathering in Jeddah was attended by over 45 members of the club with their cars, including Maher Alinezi, Saudi Infiniti Club president, and Bassem Alharbi, Saudi Infiniti Club coordinator, along with the staff of Alghassan Motors.
Alinezi said: “Infiniti cars are known for their top performance and amazing design, traits that have forever epitomized Infiniti. The holy month of Ramadan and seasonal holidays are a significant opportunity to serve the community, as well as to closely meet with the club members and discuss their suggestions and ideas for the development of the club.”
He added: “These gatherings are invariably a good opportunity to show our thanks and appreciation to Alghassan Motors for its constant support to the club. The Saudi Infiniti Club members enjoyed the two events, and we loved these wonderful gatherings and delicious iftar at upscale places in Jeddah and Riyadh.”
Saudi Infiniti Club claims to provide Infiniti owners the best opportunity to network with other fellow Infiniti enthusiasts. The club’s main objective it said is to give back to the community through charity while providing exclusive events for members in Jeddah and Riyadh.
Saudi Infiniti Club recently held two events in cooperation with Ghassan Abdulrahman Alsulaiman Trading Est. (Alghassan Motors), the exclusive dealer for Infiniti cars in Saudi Arabia.
More than 85 Infiniti car owners and enthusiasts in Jeddah and Riyadh attended iftar receptions held at Makarem Annakheel Village in Jeddah on June 9, and Ramada Riyadh on June 10 respectively.
The events were part of Alghassan Motors’ corporate social responsibility program.
The iftar gathering in Jeddah was attended by over 45 members of the club with their cars, including Maher Alinezi, Saudi Infiniti Club president, and Bassem Alharbi, Saudi Infiniti Club coordinator, along with the staff of Alghassan Motors.
Alinezi said: “Infiniti cars are known for their top performance and amazing design, traits that have forever epitomized Infiniti. The holy month of Ramadan and seasonal holidays are a significant opportunity to serve the community, as well as to closely meet with the club members and discuss their suggestions and ideas for the development of the club.”
He added: “These gatherings are invariably a good opportunity to show our thanks and appreciation to Alghassan Motors for its constant support to the club. The Saudi Infiniti Club members enjoyed the two events, and we loved these wonderful gatherings and delicious iftar at upscale places in Jeddah and Riyadh.”
Saudi Infiniti Club claims to provide Infiniti owners the best opportunity to network with other fellow Infiniti enthusiasts. The club’s main objective it said is to give back to the community through charity while providing exclusive events for members in Jeddah and Riyadh.

Comments

MORE FROM Corporate News

Saudi Infiniti Club, Alghassan Motors hold networking events

Saudi Infiniti Club recently held two events in cooperation with Ghassan Abdulrahman Alsulaiman...

Swatch lets customers design their own timepieces

Swatch customers can create their own signature timepieces in five easy steps either online or in-...

Saudi Infiniti Club, Alghassan Motors hold networking events
Swatch lets customers design their own timepieces
Loads of Al-Tarwiya recorded 252 megawatts, network operates smoothly
BMI Research among 50 innovative companies to watch
Busan city to host ‘Busan One Asia Festival 2017’ in October
TCL launches expanded AI and smart TVs
Latest News
Irma’s winds buckle two giant cranes in Miami
22 views
King Salman: Islamic countries need knowledge revival
108 views
Efforts of Transport Ministry during Hajj lauded
61 views
King Fahd Hospital in Jeddah to practice nuclear medicine
75 views
Summer festival showcasing 250 different activities in KSA's Eastern Province
49 views
Saudi Arabia and Russia ‘united on ending conflict in Syria’
106 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR