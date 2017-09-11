Summer festival showcasing 250 different activities in KSA’s Eastern Province

RIYADH: Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Naif will patronize the 15-day 38th Summer Festival which will showcase 250 activities at King Abdullah Park in Dammam.

The activities are geared toward families, children and the youth in a manner different from previous years, according to Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz Al-Sufian, Eastern Province secretariat spokesman.

Al-Sufian, also the director general of the Department of Public Relations and Media and chairman of the media committee of the festival, said the event is in partnership with the General Entertainment Authority (GEA).

The festival will also feature the Kingdom’s National Day, featuring eight main tents with a tent for the main events which can accommodate more than 1,800 visitors.

He said that 13 popular bands will perform on the occasion, highlighting Saudi traditional folklore, customs and stories that have passed from one generation to the next.

He added that several surprises also await visitors and tourists from other parts of the Kingdom and abroad. A special exhibition for business leaders will be held, with organizers ensuring that the region’s young entrepreneurs will be supported by a unique tent.

He stressed that the tent for youth events will be commensurate with their requirements, in addition to the allocation of a tent for food. Famous restaurants will participate for the first time.

Al-Sufian also said that the festival will offer a number of different plays and events which will be surprising for visitors, especially in light of the partnership with the GEA.

He stressed that it will have its own mark in presenting new events for visitors, especially since the duration of the festival coincides with the National Day celebration of the Kingdom.

