Football: Crystal Palace sack manager De Boer — reports

Crystal Palace manager Frank De Boer. (REUTERS)
LONDON: Crystal Palace have sacked manager Frank de Boer after a dismal start to the Premier League season, reports in the British press said on Monday.
Several media outlets, including Sky Sports and the Telegraph, reported that the Dutchman had been dismissed after four defeats in four games.
Palace chairman Steve Parish on Sunday took to Twitter to rally fans around the team, without giving unequivocal backing to the former Ajax and Inter Milan boss.
In an exchange with supporters on social media following Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Burnley, Parish wrote: “People are frustrated, I’m frustrated, so are the management and players. We know we are better than this...”
Parish also wrote: “We are 4 games in, it’s a terrible start but we have to stick together.”
Palace have so far conceded seven goals with defeats to Huddersfield, Liverpool, Swansea and Burnley.
De Boer said after the match at Turf Moor: “I am just focusing on what I can control and so are my staff and my players. (The future) is for other people to decide but while I’m the manager of Crystal Palace I will give 100 percent.”
