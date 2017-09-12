  • Search form

Lebanese journalist launches new FAO drive in Egypt to promote a hunger-free world

ARAB NEWS |
Darine El-Khatib
CAIRO: The Lebanese journalist and food security campaigner Darine El-Khatib has arrived in Egypt to promote the vision of a world free of hunger and malnutrition.
El-Khatib works with the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) as a Special Goodwill Ambassador for Zero Hunger for the Near East and North Africa region.
In March 2017, she joined forces with the FAO to raise awareness of the increasing difficulties of achieving food security for all in a region affected by conflict, water scarcity and climate change.
Abdessalam Ould Ahmed, the FAO’s assistant director general and regional representative, greeted El-Khatib in the organization’s Cairo office, where they discussed the alarming situation in the region and FAO’s programs that assist member countries in overcoming their challenges.
Ould Ahmed praised El-Khatib’s dedication and endeavors to raise public awareness about food insecurity in the region, and he applauded the campaign she launched two years ago to encourage young people to play a part in the global effort to end hunger and fight food waste and malnutrition.
“I am honored to be a part of the FAO’s journey to fight hunger and malnutrition,” said El-Khatib. “I am confident that together we can make a difference in the world and reach Zero Hunger by 2030.”
The FAO says food security and nutrition levels in the region have sharply deteriorated over the past five years, undermining the steady improvements achieved before 2010. Nearly 16.5 million people in the region were hungry in 1990. By the end of 2015, the number had doubled to about 33 million.

