Internet applauds as Miss Texas slams Trump at US beauty pageant

Arab News |
Miss Texas Margana Wood called out President Donald Trump on his response to the white supremacist rallies in the US. (AFP)
DUBAI: Miss Texas may not have been crowned at the Miss America beauty pageant held Sunday, but she did win the hearts of fans across the US with her takedown of President Donald Trump.
When asked a question about the recent white supremacist rallies in the US during the interview portion of the competition, Miss Texas Margana Wood called out Trump’s response.
Wood was asked about the president’s statement in the aftermath of the protests, in which one woman was killed, in which he said there were “very fine people on both sides.”
Wood responded in 15 seconds and it has shot her to fame.
“I think that the white supremacist issue, it was very obvious that it was a terrorist attack. And I think that President Donald Trump should’ve made a statement earlier addressing the fact, and in making sure all Americans feel safe in this country. That is the number one issue right now.”
The Internet has gone wild for Wood’s statement, with many hailing her for not mincing her words.

