Internet applauds as Miss Texas slams Trump at US beauty pageant

Whoa. Common sense from a Texas beauty queen! Didn't see that one coming! — Laurie (@SeattleOnside) September 11, 2017

You have gained many supporters and fans. Thank you for calling out Trump. A good democracy calls out the leadership. — remmy montana (@tonimo2003) September 11, 2017

Gone are the days of "world peace" and other platitudes. MsAm pageant asks clear questions and gets crystal clear answers from Ms Texas. — CR Ruano (@owl_maya) September 11, 2017

DUBAI: Miss Texas may not have been crowned at the Miss America beauty pageant held Sunday, but she did win the hearts of fans across the US with her takedown of President Donald Trump.When asked a question about the recent white supremacist rallies in the US during the interview portion of the competition, Miss Texas Margana Wood called out Trump’s response.Wood was asked about the president’s statement in the aftermath of the protests, in which one woman was killed, in which he said there were “very fine people on both sides.”Wood responded in 15 seconds and it has shot her to fame.“I think that the white supremacist issue, it was very obvious that it was a terrorist attack. And I think that President Donald Trump should’ve made a statement earlier addressing the fact, and in making sure all Americans feel safe in this country. That is the number one issue right now.”The Internet has gone wild for Wood’s statement, with many hailing her for not mincing her words.