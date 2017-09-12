  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

Nations should maintain free trade amid fragile world economy, China says

Reuters |
Managing Director Christine Lagarde of the International Monetary Fund (L) shakes hand Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) before the 1+6 Round Table Dialogue meeting at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse September 12, 2017 in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Etienne Oliveau/Pool *** Local Caption *** Li Keqiang;Christine Lagarde
BEIJING: The world economy is showing positive signs but is still fragile and countries should rely on structural reforms, not quantitative easing, to support growth, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday.
Li, who met with the heads of global bodies, including International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde and World Bank President Jim Yong Kim in Beijing, said that countries should maintain free trade.
“There are increased positive factors in the global economy and signs of warming-up in some aspects. But at the same time, the fragility persists and unstable and uncertain factors are still increasing,” Li told a joint news conference with the heads of international agencies.
“Free trade is a good medicine for resolving problems. Through free trade, we can resolve many problems in the difficult recovery, help companies transform and give consumers more choices,” he said.
Turning to China, Li said the economy would remain steady and continue to improve.
China’s economy grew a stronger-than-expected 6.9 percent in the first half, defying expectations of a slowdown and putting the country on pace to easily meet its growth target of around 6.5 percent.
“Based on the growth trend in recent months, the economy will continue to maintain the trend seen in the first half,” Li said.
He also addressed China’s high leverage ratio, which has been the focus of a campaign by policymakers to control risks.
China’s leverage has stabilized and has even shown some declines, Li said.
Li also reiterated China’s pledge not to resort to competitive currency devaluation.
At the official local close on Monday, the onshore spot yuan had gained around 6.5 percent so far this year, about the same percentage loss it suffered in 2016.
The global economy is recovering, but could easily be derailed by policy uncertainty and the threat of protectionism, IMF chief Lagarde told the same briefing.

Related Articles

BEIJING: The world economy is showing positive signs but is still fragile and countries should rely on structural reforms, not quantitative easing, to support growth, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday.
Li, who met with the heads of global bodies, including International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde and World Bank President Jim Yong Kim in Beijing, said that countries should maintain free trade.
“There are increased positive factors in the global economy and signs of warming-up in some aspects. But at the same time, the fragility persists and unstable and uncertain factors are still increasing,” Li told a joint news conference with the heads of international agencies.
“Free trade is a good medicine for resolving problems. Through free trade, we can resolve many problems in the difficult recovery, help companies transform and give consumers more choices,” he said.
Turning to China, Li said the economy would remain steady and continue to improve.
China’s economy grew a stronger-than-expected 6.9 percent in the first half, defying expectations of a slowdown and putting the country on pace to easily meet its growth target of around 6.5 percent.
“Based on the growth trend in recent months, the economy will continue to maintain the trend seen in the first half,” Li said.
He also addressed China’s high leverage ratio, which has been the focus of a campaign by policymakers to control risks.
China’s leverage has stabilized and has even shown some declines, Li said.
Li also reiterated China’s pledge not to resort to competitive currency devaluation.
At the official local close on Monday, the onshore spot yuan had gained around 6.5 percent so far this year, about the same percentage loss it suffered in 2016.
The global economy is recovering, but could easily be derailed by policy uncertainty and the threat of protectionism, IMF chief Lagarde told the same briefing.
Tags: China globalization

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Nations should maintain free trade amid fragile world economy, China says

BEIJING: The world economy is showing positive signs but is still fragile and countries should rely...

Tokyo stocks close up as N.Korea, Irma worries ease

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks rallied to a one-month high on Tuesday boosted by a weaker yen and as worries...

Nations should maintain free trade amid fragile world economy, China says
Tokyo stocks close up as N.Korea, Irma worries ease
Qantas’ Singapore switch won’t damage Dubai tourism, claim industry analysts
Dubai and Abu Dhabi once again claim top slots in latest Middle East financial hub ranking
German investor bids $600m for Air Berlin
Qatar sinks to 19-month low, SABB surges in Saudi
Latest News
UN says 370,000 flee Myanmar, exodus continuing
Carolina Herrera gets playful with color for Spring 2018
101 views
Major US allies in Asia welcome new UN Security Council sanctions on North Korea
111 views
Rupert Murdoch’s Fox joins court challenge to CBS’ Australian TV buyout
82 views
UN to discuss Myanmar after Rohingya ‘ethnic cleansing’ claim
179 views
Labour protests hit France in key challenge for Macron
104 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR