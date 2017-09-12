  • Search form

Middle-East

Indian priest kidnapped in Yemen has been freed — Oman

Reuters
Father Tom Uzhunnalil, an Indian priest kidnapped in Yemen, has appealed for help in this still image taken from a video recording, released on May 9, 2017 from an undisclosed location. (Aden Time via REUTERS)
DUBAI: An Indian priest kidnapped by gunmen in Yemen last year has been freed, Oman’s state news agency ONA said on Tuesday, posting a picture of him appearing in good health.
Father Tom Uzhunnalil was abducted in March 2016 when four gunmen attacked a care home in Yemen’s southern port city of Aden.
Oman has frequently helped facilitate the release of foreign nationals who have gone missing or been detained in neighboring Yemen. ONA said Uzhunnalil was transferred to Muscat before his return home.
ONA did not say which group had been holding him.
