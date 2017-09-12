  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 28 min 11 sec ago

You are here

Science & Technology

Apple kicks off event; $1,000 iPhone is expected

MICHAEL LIEDTKE and BARBARA ORTUTAY | AP |
Apple CEO Tim Cook kicks off the event for a new product announcement at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Cupertino, California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Members of the media enter the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple's new headquarters ahead of a media event where Apple is expected to announce a new iPhone and other products in Cupertino, California, on September 12, 2017. (AFP / Josh Edelson)
2 photos
CUPERTINO, California: Apple has kicked off its event expected to unveil a dramatically redesigned iPhone that’s likely to cost $1,000.
It’s the first product event it’s holding at its new spaceship-like headquarters in Cupertino, California. True to its secretive ways, Apple hasn’t confirmed what it will be announcing, though a financial forecast issued last month telegraphed something significant in the pipeline.
The event, opened in a darkened auditorium, with only the audience’s phones gleaming like stars, along with a sign that said “Welcome to Steve Jobs Theater.” A voiceover from Jobs opened the event before CEO Tim Cook took stage.
“Not a day that goes by that we don’t think about him,” Cook said. “Memories especially come rushing back as we prepared for today and this event. It’s taken some time but we can now reflect on him with joy instead of sadness.”
The souped-up “anniversary” iPhone, which would come a decade after Apple’s late co-founder Steve Jobs unveiled the first version, could also cost twice what the original iPhone did. It would set a new price threshold for any smartphone intended to appeal to a mass market.

What a thousand bucks will buy
Various leaks have indicated the new phone will feature a sharper display, a so-called OLED screen that will extend from edge to edge of the device, thus eliminating the exterior gap, or “bezel,” that currently surrounds most phone screens.
It may also boast facial recognition technology for unlocking the phone and wireless charging. A better camera is a safe bet, too.
All those features have been available on other smartphones that sold for less than $1,000, but Apple’s sense of design and marketing flair has a way of making them seem irresistible — and worth the extra expense.
“Apple always seems to take what others have done and do it even better,” said Carolina Milanesi, an analyst with Creative Strategies.

Related Articles

CUPERTINO, California: Apple has kicked off its event expected to unveil a dramatically redesigned iPhone that’s likely to cost $1,000.
It’s the first product event it’s holding at its new spaceship-like headquarters in Cupertino, California. True to its secretive ways, Apple hasn’t confirmed what it will be announcing, though a financial forecast issued last month telegraphed something significant in the pipeline.
The event, opened in a darkened auditorium, with only the audience’s phones gleaming like stars, along with a sign that said “Welcome to Steve Jobs Theater.” A voiceover from Jobs opened the event before CEO Tim Cook took stage.
“Not a day that goes by that we don’t think about him,” Cook said. “Memories especially come rushing back as we prepared for today and this event. It’s taken some time but we can now reflect on him with joy instead of sadness.”
The souped-up “anniversary” iPhone, which would come a decade after Apple’s late co-founder Steve Jobs unveiled the first version, could also cost twice what the original iPhone did. It would set a new price threshold for any smartphone intended to appeal to a mass market.

What a thousand bucks will buy
Various leaks have indicated the new phone will feature a sharper display, a so-called OLED screen that will extend from edge to edge of the device, thus eliminating the exterior gap, or “bezel,” that currently surrounds most phone screens.
It may also boast facial recognition technology for unlocking the phone and wireless charging. A better camera is a safe bet, too.
All those features have been available on other smartphones that sold for less than $1,000, but Apple’s sense of design and marketing flair has a way of making them seem irresistible — and worth the extra expense.
“Apple always seems to take what others have done and do it even better,” said Carolina Milanesi, an analyst with Creative Strategies.
Tags: Apple Tim Cook iPhone Steve Jobs Theater Steve Jobs

Comments

MORE FROM Science & Technology

Cassini spacecraft’s amazing photos of Saturn, rings & moons

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: Until Cassini’s arrival at Saturn in 2004, humanity had never viewed...

Apple unveils $999 iPhone X, loses ‘home’ button

CUPERTINO, California: “One more thing.” With that phrase, Apple paid homage to its late co-founder...

Cassini spacecraft’s amazing photos of Saturn, rings & moons
Apple unveils $999 iPhone X, loses ‘home’ button
Apple kicks off event; $1,000 iPhone is expected
Apple out to renew iPhone frenzy at age 10
Are people getting stupider? Some researchers think so, but not for the reason many believe
China’s Huawei unveils mobile AI assistant at Berlin’s IFA
Latest News
11-year-old boy, parents killed in Italian volcanic field
47 views
US Supreme Court allows Trump administration ban on most refugees
109 views
Hamas ‘will ax key body to promote Palestinian unity’: Official
75 views
Mental health of Yazidi refugees must be a ‘priority’
65 views
Turkish court extends detention of Cumhuriyet journalists
55 views
Indian, Afghan foreign ministers meet to bolster ties
90 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR