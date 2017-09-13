  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 min 14 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Canadian judge suspended for wearing Trump hat

World

Canadian judge suspended for wearing Trump hat

AFP |
Justice Bernd Zabel (right) admitted the stunt — which sparked a record 81 complaints from legal associations. (Courtesy: (John Rennison / The Hamilton Spectator via thestar)
OTTAWA: A Canadian judge was suspended for 30 days without pay Tuesday for wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap in court the day after Donald Trump’s election.
Ontario Court Justice Bernd Zabel, 69, “breached the standards of judicial conduct,” according to a judicial conduct review panel.
The panel met last month to discuss possible sanctions against the judge, which included recommending to the attorney general his removal from the bench.
But, despite branding his behavior “aberrant and inexplicable,” the panel concluded his record on the bench along with his reputation among judicial colleagues and the bar “demonstrates that he is an entirely fair minded and impartial judge.”
Zabel admitted the stunt — which sparked a record 81 complaints from legal associations, law professors, lawyers and the public — constituted an error in judgment.
Soon after the outcry, he apologized for what he described as a “misguided attempt to mark a moment in history by humor in the courtroom following the surprising results in the United States election.”

Related Articles

OTTAWA: A Canadian judge was suspended for 30 days without pay Tuesday for wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap in court the day after Donald Trump’s election.
Ontario Court Justice Bernd Zabel, 69, “breached the standards of judicial conduct,” according to a judicial conduct review panel.
The panel met last month to discuss possible sanctions against the judge, which included recommending to the attorney general his removal from the bench.
But, despite branding his behavior “aberrant and inexplicable,” the panel concluded his record on the bench along with his reputation among judicial colleagues and the bar “demonstrates that he is an entirely fair minded and impartial judge.”
Zabel admitted the stunt — which sparked a record 81 complaints from legal associations, law professors, lawyers and the public — constituted an error in judgment.
Soon after the outcry, he apologized for what he described as a “misguided attempt to mark a moment in history by humor in the courtroom following the surprising results in the United States election.”
Tags: Canada Ottawa Donald Trump

Comments

MORE FROM World

Muslim body urges Myanmar to let in UN monitors

UKHIYA, Bangladesh: The world’s largest Muslim body is urging Myanmar to allow in UN monitors so...

US Congress sends anti-white supremacist measure to Trump

WASHINGTON: Congress unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday condemning neo-Nazis, the KKK and...

Muslim body urges Myanmar to let in UN monitors
US Congress sends anti-white supremacist measure to Trump
Canadian judge suspended for wearing Trump hat
11-year-old boy, parents killed in Italian volcanic field
US Supreme Court allows Trump administration ban on most refugees
Indian, Afghan foreign ministers meet to bolster ties
Latest News
Muslim body urges Myanmar to let in UN monitors
778 views
US Congress sends anti-white supremacist measure to Trump
503 views
Canadian judge suspended for wearing Trump hat
746 views
11-year-old boy, parents killed in Italian volcanic field
633 views
US Supreme Court allows Trump administration ban on most refugees
949 views
Hamas ‘will axe key body to promote Palestinian unity’: official
772 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR