  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 54 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Average of polls puts New Zealand’s ruling Nationals just ahead

World

Average of polls puts New Zealand’s ruling Nationals just ahead

Reuters |
New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English, center, meets with party faithful in Christchurch, New Zealand. (AP)
WELLINGTON: New Zealand’s ruling National Party reclaimed a slight lead in the latest average of polls, underscoring a tight race that has unsettled investors amid uncertainty over the make-up of the next government and its trade and immigration policies.
The “poll of polls” compiled by Radio New Zealand showed National’s support at 41.3 percent, just ahead of Labour on 40.5 percent, giving National 51 seats in parliament and Labour 50.
Both parties would need to rely on the nationalist New Zealand First Party to form a coalition government under the country’s proportional representation system as the winning party or parties need 61 of parliament’s 120 seats to form government.
The poll average suggests the two main parties are still neck and neck, even as individual polls point to contrasting results, with some giving a lead to Labour and others National.
The uncertain outcome has thrown doubts over future policies on major issues like trade and immigration, both key drivers of New Zealand’s relatively robust economic growth in recent years.
Prime Minister Bill English’s National Party has vowed to support free trade as global protectionism rises, in particular, by championing the Trans-Pacific Partnership pact, which Labour has said it would renegotiate.
The New Zealand dollar, the 11th most traded currency in the world, slipped to $0.7295 on Wednesday after climbing to $0.7320 overnight following a separate single poll released on Tuesday that put National well ahead of Labour.
“There was a bit of a reality check this morning that this is just one poll and polls are not reliable,” said Rodrigo Catril, forex strategist at National Australia Bank. “The base case is still that whoever wins they will have to form a coalition.”
The Radio New Zealand figures showed support for New Zealand First averaging 7.5 percent, while the Green Party was at 5.5 percent, giving them 9 and 7 seats respectively.
New Zealand First’s economic policies tend to have more in common with those of Labour, but it has formed coalitions with both major parties in the past.
Polls in recent weeks have suggested widely varying outcomes from the vote. A poll on Tuesday gave the National Party a near 10-point lead over Labour, suggesting they wouldn’t need NZ First to form government.
Earlier polls had given Labour a sizeable lead after it gambled on a late change of leadership, installing 37-year-old Jacinda Ardern, to revive its flagging popularity.

Related Articles

WELLINGTON: New Zealand’s ruling National Party reclaimed a slight lead in the latest average of polls, underscoring a tight race that has unsettled investors amid uncertainty over the make-up of the next government and its trade and immigration policies.
The “poll of polls” compiled by Radio New Zealand showed National’s support at 41.3 percent, just ahead of Labour on 40.5 percent, giving National 51 seats in parliament and Labour 50.
Both parties would need to rely on the nationalist New Zealand First Party to form a coalition government under the country’s proportional representation system as the winning party or parties need 61 of parliament’s 120 seats to form government.
The poll average suggests the two main parties are still neck and neck, even as individual polls point to contrasting results, with some giving a lead to Labour and others National.
The uncertain outcome has thrown doubts over future policies on major issues like trade and immigration, both key drivers of New Zealand’s relatively robust economic growth in recent years.
Prime Minister Bill English’s National Party has vowed to support free trade as global protectionism rises, in particular, by championing the Trans-Pacific Partnership pact, which Labour has said it would renegotiate.
The New Zealand dollar, the 11th most traded currency in the world, slipped to $0.7295 on Wednesday after climbing to $0.7320 overnight following a separate single poll released on Tuesday that put National well ahead of Labour.
“There was a bit of a reality check this morning that this is just one poll and polls are not reliable,” said Rodrigo Catril, forex strategist at National Australia Bank. “The base case is still that whoever wins they will have to form a coalition.”
The Radio New Zealand figures showed support for New Zealand First averaging 7.5 percent, while the Green Party was at 5.5 percent, giving them 9 and 7 seats respectively.
New Zealand First’s economic policies tend to have more in common with those of Labour, but it has formed coalitions with both major parties in the past.
Polls in recent weeks have suggested widely varying outcomes from the vote. A poll on Tuesday gave the National Party a near 10-point lead over Labour, suggesting they wouldn’t need NZ First to form government.
Earlier polls had given Labour a sizeable lead after it gambled on a late change of leadership, installing 37-year-old Jacinda Ardern, to revive its flagging popularity.
Tags: New Zealand

Comments

MORE FROM World

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi to skip UN General Assembly amid Rohingya crisis

YANGON: Myanmar’s national leader Aung San Suu Kyi, facing outrage over ethnic violence that has...

Halimah Yacob formally elected Singapore’s first woman president

SINGAPORE: Halimah Yacob, a former speaker of parliament, was declared elected as Singapore’s first...

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi to skip UN General Assembly amid Rohingya crisis
Halimah Yacob formally elected Singapore’s first woman president
Europe leaders answer anger over Irma response in Caribbean
France insists it will go through with labor reform, day after protests
South Korea conducts cruise missile drill amid North Korea threats
China’s war on smog chokes Shandong industries, smokes out fuel kiosks
Latest News
Japanese firm to offer ‘drive-thru’ funeral service
Palm Jumeirah is home to Dubai’s most expensive penthouse at Dh102 million
Football: Injured Pogba could be out for ‘weeks’ — Mourinho
9 views
Dubai appeals court upholds expat’s sentence for blasphemy
18 views
Book Review: If you are happy and you know it, post that selfie
11 views
YuMi the robot conducts Verdi with Italian orchestra
41 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR