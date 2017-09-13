Duterte refuses call to open his bank accounts to scrutiny

MANILA, Philippines: The Philippine president has refused a demand by his most vocal critic to publicly release details of his bank accounts to disprove allegations that he had large sums of undeclared money.

President Rodrigo Duterte said in a news conference early Wednesday that if opposition Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV wanted “to get evidence, do not get it from my mouth. You must be stupid ... Why would I give you the pleasure?“

Trillanes first alleged Duterte had unexplained wealth during the presidential campaign last year. Duterte revived attention recently when he alleged Trillanes has undeclared foreign bank accounts.

Trillanes denied he has undeclared wealth and signed about a dozen waivers for authorities to look into the alleged bank accounts.

