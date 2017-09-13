  • Search form

  Suicide bomber kills three near Kabul cricket stadium: police

Suicide bomber kills three near Kabul cricket stadium: police

Afghan security police stand guard near the site of a deadly suicide attack outside a cricket stadium, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday, September 13, 2017. (AP)
KABUL: A suicide bomber killed three people including a policeman and wounded five others after blowing himself up near a cricket stadium in the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday, police said.
The attacker detonated the bomb after he was stopped at a security checkpoint as he walked toward the stadium where a match was under way.
“The security forces by sacrificing themselves have prevented the attacker from reaching the crowd (inside the stadium) and creating a catastrophe,” police spokesman Basir Mujahid told AFP.
Two of the wounded were police officers.
Several ambulances were seen speeding away from the scene, apparently taking the injured to hospital, an AFP reporter said.
The blast happened during a cricket match inside the stadium, Farid Hotak, a spokesman for the Afghanistan Cricket Board, told AFP.
The game was briefly interrupted, Hotak said, adding “all players and cricket board officials are safe.”
