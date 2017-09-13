  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 11 min 29 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • VIDEO: Girl’s hair bursts into flames during birthday celebrations after being sprayed with silly string

Offbeat

VIDEO: Girl’s hair bursts into flames during birthday celebrations after being sprayed with silly string

Arab News |
Girl enjoys her birthday as loved ones stand by her (YouTube)
People next to her spray silly string on the girl (YouTube)
Suddenly the girl’s hair bursts in to a ball of flames (YouTube)
3 photos
DUBAI: This is the terrifying moment a young girl’s birthday celebrations went horribly wrong as she turned into a human fireball.
As the girl, who is apparently celebrating her 11th birthday stands with loved ones she attempts to blow out the sparkler candles.
But after her family appears to sing a version of “Happy Birthday,” people shower her in silly string.
As she turns around it seems that some of the burning sparks from the candles set her hair on fire and her head suddenly becomes covered in flames.
People can be heard screaming as the girl runs, closely followed by a man who pats her hair down to put out the flames and the video stops.
The incident is thought to have happened in Argentina, but it is not known what – if any – injuries the girl suffered.


Related Articles

DUBAI: This is the terrifying moment a young girl’s birthday celebrations went horribly wrong as she turned into a human fireball.
As the girl, who is apparently celebrating her 11th birthday stands with loved ones she attempts to blow out the sparkler candles.
But after her family appears to sing a version of “Happy Birthday,” people shower her in silly string.
As she turns around it seems that some of the burning sparks from the candles set her hair on fire and her head suddenly becomes covered in flames.
People can be heard screaming as the girl runs, closely followed by a man who pats her hair down to put out the flames and the video stops.
The incident is thought to have happened in Argentina, but it is not known what – if any – injuries the girl suffered.


Tags: Offbeat video fire

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Oman’s oldest resident dies apparently aged 127, but would have outlived empires, countries and conflicts

DUBAI: An Oman-based website is claiming the country’s oldest resident died on Tuesday at the...

VIDEO: Girl’s hair bursts into flames during birthday celebrations after being sprayed with silly string

DUBAI: This is the terrifying moment a young girl’s birthday celebrations went horribly wrong as...

Oman’s oldest resident dies apparently aged 127, but would have outlived empires, countries and conflicts
VIDEO: Girl’s hair bursts into flames during birthday celebrations after being sprayed with silly string
Hollywood’s Rebel Wilson wins $3.6 million in defamation case
Married couple’s furious row leads to British Airways midair incident
‘Sheikh Jackson’ moonwalks into Toronto film festival
Japanese firm to offer ‘drive-thru’ funeral service
Latest News
1 dead, 3 injured Washington state high school shooting
US govt orders removal of Kaspersky IT products, cites Russia
94 views
US drone strikes in Somalia kill 6 Al-Shabab rebels
8 views
Israel endorses independent Kurdish state
1500 views
Amla, Perera set up World XI T20 win over Pakistan
98 views
Olympic double: IOC says yes to Paris in 24, and LA for 28
43 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR