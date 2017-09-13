  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 min 8 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • 1 dead, 3 injured Washington state high school shooting

World

1 dead, 3 injured Washington state high school shooting

AP |
Google maps
ROCKFORD, Washington: A shooter opened fire at a high school in Washington state Wednesday, killing one person and injuring at least three others, authorities said.
Brian Schaeffer of the Spokane Fire Department told reporters that one person died at Freeman High School in Rockford, south of Spokane, and three injured victims were taken to a hospital.
Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children’s Hospital received three pediatric patients, spokeswoman Nicole Stewart said. They were in stable condition, and family members were with them, she said.
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said at the scene that the shooter was in custody, The Spokesman-Review newspaper reported.
Cheryl Moser said her son, a freshman at Freeman High School, called her from a classroom after hearing shots fired.
“He called me and said, ‘Mom there are gunshots.’ He sounded so scared. I’ve never heard him like that,” Moser told the newspaper. “You never think about something happening like this at a small school.”
Ambulances and a Lifeflight helicopter were sent to the school.
Stephanie Lutje told The Associated Press that she was relieved to hear her son was safe after his high school near Freeman was put on lockdown. She commended the school district for its communication with parents.
“It’s been amazing, within probably 15-20 minutes of hearing about it, I’d already received a phone call, I’d already received a text message saying that their school is OK,” she said.
She still worried for others she knew, including a co-worker who had yet to hear from her son, a sophomore at Freeman.
“My stomach’s in knots right now,” she said.
ROCKFORD, Washington: A shooter opened fire at a high school in Washington state Wednesday, killing one person and injuring at least three others, authorities said.
Brian Schaeffer of the Spokane Fire Department told reporters that one person died at Freeman High School in Rockford, south of Spokane, and three injured victims were taken to a hospital.
Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children’s Hospital received three pediatric patients, spokeswoman Nicole Stewart said. They were in stable condition, and family members were with them, she said.
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said at the scene that the shooter was in custody, The Spokesman-Review newspaper reported.
Cheryl Moser said her son, a freshman at Freeman High School, called her from a classroom after hearing shots fired.
“He called me and said, ‘Mom there are gunshots.’ He sounded so scared. I’ve never heard him like that,” Moser told the newspaper. “You never think about something happening like this at a small school.”
Ambulances and a Lifeflight helicopter were sent to the school.
Stephanie Lutje told The Associated Press that she was relieved to hear her son was safe after his high school near Freeman was put on lockdown. She commended the school district for its communication with parents.
“It’s been amazing, within probably 15-20 minutes of hearing about it, I’d already received a phone call, I’d already received a text message saying that their school is OK,” she said.
She still worried for others she knew, including a co-worker who had yet to hear from her son, a sophomore at Freeman.
“My stomach’s in knots right now,” she said.

Comments

MORE FROM World

1 dead, 3 injured Washington state high school shooting

ROCKFORD, Washington: A shooter opened fire at a high school in Washington state Wednesday, killing...

US govt orders removal of Kaspersky IT products, cites Russia

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration on Wednesday told US government agencies to remove Kaspersky...

1 dead, 3 injured Washington state high school shooting
US govt orders removal of Kaspersky IT products, cites Russia
US drone strikes in Somalia kill 6 Al-Shabab rebels
Study: Asia’s glaciers face massive melt from global warming
Juncker says ‘wind back in Europe’s sails’
Girl strapped with bomb kills 5 in Cameroon mosque
Latest News
1 dead, 3 injured Washington state high school shooting
US govt orders removal of Kaspersky IT products, cites Russia
94 views
US drone strikes in Somalia kill 6 Al-Shabab rebels
8 views
Israel endorses independent Kurdish state
1500 views
Amla, Perera set up World XI T20 win over Pakistan
98 views
Olympic double: IOC says yes to Paris in 24, and LA for 28
43 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR