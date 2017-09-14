Saudi Shoura appreciates leadership’s support for Armed Forces

RIYADH: The Shoura Council on Wednesday thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their support to the Armed Forces in maintaining the security of Saudi Arabia and its citizens.

In their 51st ordinary session, Shoura members expressed their appreciation for the efforts and sacrifices made by the Armed Forces.

The council also asked the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs to speed up application of health insurance for those eligible for social insurance.

It asked the ministry to coordinate with concerned parties to separate non-governmental societies and institutions from the ministry so they can be supervised by an independent authority.

The council also asked the ministry to address shortcomings in services provided to centers and institutions that provide shelter, and to include in its services cultural, social, education and entertainment programs.

It asked the ministry to enable women to assume more senior posts, and to expand the establishment of daytime health care centers for the aged, handicapped and post-surgery patients.

The council called on the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture to provide land for poultry projects in collaboration with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs, and to develop health and environmental requirements for such projects.

It also urged the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture to allow cooperative agro-societies and recruitment offices to recruit temporary labors and hire them to farmers and fishermen.

The council asked King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy (KACARE) to allocate land in suitable areas to introduce atomic energy in the country.

It also asked KACARE to include in its upcoming reports details of its approved funds, its expenditure and required funds to implement its executive strategies.

