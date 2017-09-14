  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 18 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • French court bans couple from using ‘ñ’ in baby’s name

World

French court bans couple from using ‘ñ’ in baby’s name

AFP |
A pupil tags a name to a board with the class members' names on the first day of the new school year, in this September 4, 2017 photo, in Quimper, western France. (AFP)
BREST, FRANCE: A French court on Wednesday banned a couple from giving their baby a name containing a tilde, ruling that the “n with a squiggle over it” was incompatible with national law.
The couple from Brittany wanted to call their newborn baby boy Fañch, a traditional name in the northwestern region which has its own language.
“The principle according to which babies’ names are chosen by their mothers and fathers must have limits when it comes to using a spelling which includes a character unrecognized by the French language,” the court in the town of Quimper said in its judgment.
Fañch is a name borne notably by two Breton writers, Fañch Peru and Fañch Broudig.
The tilde, an “n” with a small sideways “s” written over it, is commonly used in Spanish.
An official in Quimper had initially refused to write “Fañch” on the baby’s birth certificate, before changing their mind a few days later.
Born in May, the baby already has an ID card and passport with the tilda on it.
His furious father Jean-Christophe Bernard said the battle wasn’t over.
“He will have his tilde, that’s for sure,” Bernard said.
“When? We don’t know. We’ll see with a lawyer and with the town hall what we can do.”

Related Articles

BREST, FRANCE: A French court on Wednesday banned a couple from giving their baby a name containing a tilde, ruling that the “n with a squiggle over it” was incompatible with national law.
The couple from Brittany wanted to call their newborn baby boy Fañch, a traditional name in the northwestern region which has its own language.
“The principle according to which babies’ names are chosen by their mothers and fathers must have limits when it comes to using a spelling which includes a character unrecognized by the French language,” the court in the town of Quimper said in its judgment.
Fañch is a name borne notably by two Breton writers, Fañch Peru and Fañch Broudig.
The tilde, an “n” with a small sideways “s” written over it, is commonly used in Spanish.
An official in Quimper had initially refused to write “Fañch” on the baby’s birth certificate, before changing their mind a few days later.
Born in May, the baby already has an ID card and passport with the tilda on it.
His furious father Jean-Christophe Bernard said the battle wasn’t over.
“He will have his tilde, that’s for sure,” Bernard said.
“When? We don’t know. We’ll see with a lawyer and with the town hall what we can do.”
Tags: French Paris BREST France

Comments

MORE FROM World

Confusion hits consumer market over US ban of Kaspersky software

NEW YORK: Worries rippled through the consumer market for antivirus software after the US...

China endorses crackdown of Rohingya, Myanmar state media says

YANGON: China endorses Myanmar’s offensive against Rohingya Muslim insurgents, Myanmar state media...

Confusion hits consumer market over US ban of Kaspersky software
China endorses crackdown of Rohingya, Myanmar state media says
US home rebuilding: A long and costly burden for hurricane victims
Nearly 3 weeks into Rohingya crisis, aid remains scarce
Destroy or be destroyed: Philippine senator battles Duterte
Criminal probe opens into 8 deaths at Florida nursing home after Irma
Latest News
Confusion hits consumer market over US ban of Kaspersky software
43 views
China endorses crackdown of Rohingya, Myanmar state media says
60 views
US home rebuilding: A long and costly burden for hurricane victims
20 views
Nearly 3 weeks into Rohingya crisis, aid remains scarce
35 views
Destroy or be destroyed: Philippine senator battles Duterte
44 views
Criminal probe opens into 8 deaths at Florida nursing home after Irma
31 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR