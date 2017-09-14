  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 31 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Nearly 3 weeks into Rohingya crisis, aid remains scarce

World

Nearly 3 weeks into Rohingya crisis, aid remains scarce

Associated Press |
Rohingya Muslim refugees children follow a vehicle with relief supplies near the Bangladeshi town of Teknaf. (AFP)
COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh: Nearly three weeks into a crisis that has seen hundreds of thousands of Rohingya flee into Bangladesh, desperation was spreading at refugee camps where aid remains scarce.
The UN children’s agency says it needs $7.3 million to help just the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya children now at high risk of contracting water-borne diseases.
Scenes of panic erupted Thursday along roadsides where local volunteers were distributing food, water and other supplies haphazardly from parked vehicles. Local officials shouted through bullhorns for volunteers to coordinate their efforts with aid agencies to avoid spreading chaos.
UNICEF’s country representative Edouard Beigbeder said “there are acute shortages of everything, most critically shelter, food and clean water.”

Related Articles

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh: Nearly three weeks into a crisis that has seen hundreds of thousands of Rohingya flee into Bangladesh, desperation was spreading at refugee camps where aid remains scarce.
The UN children’s agency says it needs $7.3 million to help just the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya children now at high risk of contracting water-borne diseases.
Scenes of panic erupted Thursday along roadsides where local volunteers were distributing food, water and other supplies haphazardly from parked vehicles. Local officials shouted through bullhorns for volunteers to coordinate their efforts with aid agencies to avoid spreading chaos.
UNICEF’s country representative Edouard Beigbeder said “there are acute shortages of everything, most critically shelter, food and clean water.”
Tags: Rohingya Myanmar Rakhine UN

Comments

MORE FROM World

Brazil police raid agricultural minister’s home, source says

BRASILIA: Brazil’s federal police conducted a raid and search operation at the house of Agriculture...

Uruguay’s first female vice president is convicted ex-guerrilla

MONTEVIDEO: Uruguay’s new vice president is a 72-year-old formerly imprisoned ex-guerrilla who is...

Brazil police raid agricultural minister’s home, source says
Uruguay’s first female vice president is convicted ex-guerrilla
Qatar opposition event starts in London amid high security
Typhoon Talim veers away from Taiwan, moves toward Japan
Fifteen US Marines injured in California training incident
Buildings evacuated in Moscow after bomb threats — RIA
Latest News
Russian submarines fire cruise missiles at Daesh in Syria
7 views
Miss Europe Continental pageant to be held in Dubai
14 views
Brazil police raid agricultural minister’s home, source says
14 views
Uruguay’s first female vice president is convicted ex-guerrilla
28 views
Qatar opposition event starts in London amid high security
201 views
Cryptocurrencies should be regarded as high-risk investments, Dubai financial regulator says
125 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR