Last updated: 2 min 14 sec ago

  Singer Selena Gomez reveals kidney transplant

Singer Selena Gomez reveals kidney transplant

In this April 27, 2017, file photo, Selena Gomez arrives at WE Day California at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Gomez revealed in an Instagram post Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, that she received a kidney transplant because of her struggle with Lupus. (AP)
LONDON: Pop star Selena Gomez revealed that she underwent a kidney transplant over the summer, in a post on her official Instagram account that showed her in a hospital beside her friend, who donated the organ.
In the post, shared on Thursday, the “Good For You” singer said that fans had been wondering why she had been “laying low” over the summer.
“I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health,” she said.
Gomez, who has 126 million Instagram followers, also revealed that the donor was her longtime friend Francia Raisa, an actress best-known for her role in TV series “The Secret Life of the American Teenager.”
At the time of writing, Gomez’s post had over 2.4 million likes on Instagram.
Gomez’s representatives were not immediately available for comment.
