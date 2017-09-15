  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 7 min 7 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Saudi rights body deplores Qatar’s move to revoke citizenship of 55 nationals

Saudi Arabia

Saudi rights body deplores Qatar’s move to revoke citizenship of 55 nationals

Mohammed Al-Sulami |
JEDDAH: The National Society for Human Rights (NHSR) In Saudi Arabia deplored the Qatari government’s withdrawal of the citizenship of 55 Qatari citizens, including children and women without any justification.
The NSHR expressed its astonishment at the Qatari government’s sudden withdrawal of citizenship from Sheikh Talib bin Mohammed bin Lahoum bin Shouraim and 54 others from his family and Al-Murrah tribe, depriving them of their legal rights and violating human rights principles.
This is an unprecedented step the world has not seen before, except in 2005 when the Qatari government did the same thing, causing the displacement of more than 6,000 citizens from the Fakheeza Al-Ghufran tribe, revoking their citizenship without any valid reason or justification.
The 55 people are Qatari citizens. They have not been subjected to any trials but their citizenship was abruptly withdrawn.
The Saudi government is providing these displaced people with all necessary services to prevent their harm.
The NSHR expressed regret and denunciation of this blind and random collective punishment that includes children and women, just because they belong to specific families.
The society also called upon human rights organizations and commissions to follow up on the condition of these victims, and stand beside them.

Related Articles

JEDDAH: The National Society for Human Rights (NHSR) In Saudi Arabia deplored the Qatari government’s withdrawal of the citizenship of 55 Qatari citizens, including children and women without any justification.
The NSHR expressed its astonishment at the Qatari government’s sudden withdrawal of citizenship from Sheikh Talib bin Mohammed bin Lahoum bin Shouraim and 54 others from his family and Al-Murrah tribe, depriving them of their legal rights and violating human rights principles.
This is an unprecedented step the world has not seen before, except in 2005 when the Qatari government did the same thing, causing the displacement of more than 6,000 citizens from the Fakheeza Al-Ghufran tribe, revoking their citizenship without any valid reason or justification.
The 55 people are Qatari citizens. They have not been subjected to any trials but their citizenship was abruptly withdrawn.
The Saudi government is providing these displaced people with all necessary services to prevent their harm.
The NSHR expressed regret and denunciation of this blind and random collective punishment that includes children and women, just because they belong to specific families.
The society also called upon human rights organizations and commissions to follow up on the condition of these victims, and stand beside them.
Tags: National Society for Human Rights (NHSR) Riyadh Jeddah Qatar

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

SCTH president: Saudi Arabia oriented to promote, enhance tourism

CHENGDU, China: Prince Sultan bin Salman, president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and...

Saudi rights body deplores Qatar’s move to revoke citizenship of 55 nationals

JEDDAH: The National Society for Human Rights (NHSR) In Saudi Arabia deplored the Qatari government...

SCTH president: Saudi Arabia oriented to promote, enhance tourism
Saudi rights body deplores Qatar’s move to revoke citizenship of 55 nationals
KSRelief signs contracts to treat 650 wounded Yemenis, rehabilitate 40 children conscripted by Houthis
Saudi health, education ministries ready for second phase to reduce obesity among students
Saudi government decision to unblock Internet calling a welcome step
Saudi Shoura appreciates leadership’s support for Armed Forces
Latest News
US urges China, Russia to act after ‘reckless’ N.Korea missile launch
83 views
Argentinean coach to lead Saudi Green Falcons at 2018 World Cup
212 views
Lawsuit accuses Google of bias against women in pay, promotions
178 views
Tillerson says Myanmar violence must stop, supports Suu Kyi
323 views
Anti-Terror Quartet: Measures taken against Qatar not a blockade but boycott
436 views
North Korea fires missile over Japan that lands far out in the Pacific
466 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR