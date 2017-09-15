  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 24 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Peru’s Congress ousts cabinet as political crisis deepens

World

Peru’s Congress ousts cabinet as political crisis deepens

Reuters |
Peru’s President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, left, now has 72 hours to swear in a new cabinet. (Reuters)
LIMA: Peru’s opposition-controlled Congress ousted center-right President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski’s cabinet in a vote of no-confidence early on Friday, pitching the copper-producing Andean country into its worst political crisis in years.
In a gamble that will likely force him to scrap his plans to travel abroad later in the day, Kuczynski had dared Congress on Wednesday to revoke its confidence in his cabinet if it insisted on forcing out his second education minister.
Under Peru’s constitution, if Congress does not deliver a president a vote of confidence for his cabinets twice, the president can summon new legislative elections.
But the rightwing populist opposition party Popular Force, led by Kuczynski’s defeated electoral rival, Keiko Fujimori, answered Prime Minister Fernando Zavala’s request on Thursday to back his cabinet with a resounding ‘no.’
Peru’s single-chamber Congress, where Popular Force has an absolute majority, voted 77-22 to dismiss Zavala’s cabinet.
Kuczynski now has 72 hours to swear in a new cabinet. While he cannot name Zavala as prime minister again, Kuczynski can reappoint other ministers in his cabinet.
Going forward, Kuczynski might have a freer hand to govern in the remaining four years of his term if the opposition steers clear of a fresh confrontation out of fear of losing its majority.
But several opposition lawmakers said they would welcome taking the battle to the ballot box.
“If they close Congress, we’re not afraid,” said Hector Becerril, a hard-line Popular Force lawmaker. “We’re willing to seek the people’s support again. And it won’t be 13 seats we win, or 73. There’ll be 100 of us!”
The vote came on the eve of Kuczynski’s 8-day trip abroad, which includes plans for dinner with US President Donald Trump on Monday, a speech before the UN General Assembly on Tuesday and a meeting with Pope Francis in the Vatican.
Kuczynski, a 78-year-old former Wall Street banker who has vowed to modernize Peru and revive economic growth, took office a year ago with one of the weakest mandates of any president, having beat Fujimori by a razor-thin margin while his party only secured a small portion of seats in Congress.
In a plenary debate that stretched on for more than seven hours, opposition lawmakers portrayed Kuczynski as an out-of-touch lobbyist who lacks authority and poses a danger to Peru.
Congress has forced Kuczynski’s former education and finance ministers to resign amid allegations of ethical breaches, while a third minister quit to avoid being censured.
Popular Force announced this week that it planned to propose censuring Education Minister Marilu Martens over her handling of a teachers’ 2-month strike, which her supporters alleged was fueled by an alliance between Popular Force and extremists.
“We can’t deliver the head of a minister as a trophy,” Zavala told lawmakers after walking to Congress with the rest of the cabinet in a show of union. “It’s clear to us that the country can’t make progress like this.”

Related Articles

LIMA: Peru’s opposition-controlled Congress ousted center-right President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski’s cabinet in a vote of no-confidence early on Friday, pitching the copper-producing Andean country into its worst political crisis in years.
In a gamble that will likely force him to scrap his plans to travel abroad later in the day, Kuczynski had dared Congress on Wednesday to revoke its confidence in his cabinet if it insisted on forcing out his second education minister.
Under Peru’s constitution, if Congress does not deliver a president a vote of confidence for his cabinets twice, the president can summon new legislative elections.
But the rightwing populist opposition party Popular Force, led by Kuczynski’s defeated electoral rival, Keiko Fujimori, answered Prime Minister Fernando Zavala’s request on Thursday to back his cabinet with a resounding ‘no.’
Peru’s single-chamber Congress, where Popular Force has an absolute majority, voted 77-22 to dismiss Zavala’s cabinet.
Kuczynski now has 72 hours to swear in a new cabinet. While he cannot name Zavala as prime minister again, Kuczynski can reappoint other ministers in his cabinet.
Going forward, Kuczynski might have a freer hand to govern in the remaining four years of his term if the opposition steers clear of a fresh confrontation out of fear of losing its majority.
But several opposition lawmakers said they would welcome taking the battle to the ballot box.
“If they close Congress, we’re not afraid,” said Hector Becerril, a hard-line Popular Force lawmaker. “We’re willing to seek the people’s support again. And it won’t be 13 seats we win, or 73. There’ll be 100 of us!”
The vote came on the eve of Kuczynski’s 8-day trip abroad, which includes plans for dinner with US President Donald Trump on Monday, a speech before the UN General Assembly on Tuesday and a meeting with Pope Francis in the Vatican.
Kuczynski, a 78-year-old former Wall Street banker who has vowed to modernize Peru and revive economic growth, took office a year ago with one of the weakest mandates of any president, having beat Fujimori by a razor-thin margin while his party only secured a small portion of seats in Congress.
In a plenary debate that stretched on for more than seven hours, opposition lawmakers portrayed Kuczynski as an out-of-touch lobbyist who lacks authority and poses a danger to Peru.
Congress has forced Kuczynski’s former education and finance ministers to resign amid allegations of ethical breaches, while a third minister quit to avoid being censured.
Popular Force announced this week that it planned to propose censuring Education Minister Marilu Martens over her handling of a teachers’ 2-month strike, which her supporters alleged was fueled by an alliance between Popular Force and extremists.
“We can’t deliver the head of a minister as a trophy,” Zavala told lawmakers after walking to Congress with the rest of the cabinet in a show of union. “It’s clear to us that the country can’t make progress like this.”
Tags: Peru Pedro Pablo Kuczynski

Comments

MORE FROM World

Energy firms battle startups to wire Europe’s highways for electric cars

PARIS/FRANKFURT: The battle over how and where Europeans charge their electric cars is expanding...

Peru’s Congress ousts cabinet as political crisis deepens

LIMA: Peru’s opposition-controlled Congress ousted center-right President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski’s...

Energy firms battle startups to wire Europe’s highways for electric cars
Peru’s Congress ousts cabinet as political crisis deepens
Hurricane-damaged US firms dig in for insurance fight
Philippines’ Duterte may declare martial law if planned protests turn violent
Trump says violence by anti-fascists proves him right on Charlottesville
Horrific fire in Malaysia sparks outrage over unregulated religious schools
Latest News
Last call for bids on bankrupt Air Berlin
Energy firms battle startups to wire Europe’s highways for electric cars
16 views
Peru’s Congress ousts cabinet as political crisis deepens
15 views
Hurricane-damaged US firms dig in for insurance fight
30 views
Philippines’ Duterte may declare martial law if planned protests turn violent
71 views
Trump says violence by anti-fascists proves him right on Charlottesville
157 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR