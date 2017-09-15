  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 6 min 42 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Taiwan jails mainland Chinese man on national security charge

World

Taiwan jails mainland Chinese man on national security charge

Reuters |
Zhou Hongxu, center, a Chinese student from Taiwan’s National Chengchi University last year, is escorted by policemen at the Taipei District Court on Friday, September 15. (AFP)
TAIPEI: A Taiwan court on Friday jailed a mainland Chinese man for 14 months for breaching national security laws, following months of strained relations over China’s detention of a national from the self-ruled island.
China, which sees Taiwan as a wayward province to be taken back by force, if necessary, severed official communications last year to pressure President Tsai Ing-wen, whose party traditionally favors independence, to concede its position.
Zhou Hongxu, formerly a student in Taiwan, was charged for seeking to arrange meetings between a Taiwan government official and a Chinese Communist party official outside Taiwan, in return for payment to the Taiwan official, a court document showed.
Zhou “intentionally” jeopardized national security, though the attempt was unsuccessful, the court said in the document released after the verdict.
Zhou, who had met the Chinese official at a 2014 event in Shanghai in 2014, did not plead guilty, his lawyer said, despite a confession during the trial that he later described as having been made in improper circumstances.
He appeared in court on Friday in a calm mood and dressed in dark colors.
The court reduced his sentence, taking into account his confession, and the failure of the bid to breach national security, it said in its statement.
On Monday, a Taiwanese activist, Li Ming-che, confessed in a Chinese court to attempting to subvert the Beijing government, videos of his hearing released by Chinese authorities showed, although his wife refused to recognize the court’s authority.
Li, a community college teacher known for his pro-democracy and rights activism, had gone missing on a trip to mainland China in March.

Related Articles

TAIPEI: A Taiwan court on Friday jailed a mainland Chinese man for 14 months for breaching national security laws, following months of strained relations over China’s detention of a national from the self-ruled island.
China, which sees Taiwan as a wayward province to be taken back by force, if necessary, severed official communications last year to pressure President Tsai Ing-wen, whose party traditionally favors independence, to concede its position.
Zhou Hongxu, formerly a student in Taiwan, was charged for seeking to arrange meetings between a Taiwan government official and a Chinese Communist party official outside Taiwan, in return for payment to the Taiwan official, a court document showed.
Zhou “intentionally” jeopardized national security, though the attempt was unsuccessful, the court said in the document released after the verdict.
Zhou, who had met the Chinese official at a 2014 event in Shanghai in 2014, did not plead guilty, his lawyer said, despite a confession during the trial that he later described as having been made in improper circumstances.
He appeared in court on Friday in a calm mood and dressed in dark colors.
The court reduced his sentence, taking into account his confession, and the failure of the bid to breach national security, it said in its statement.
On Monday, a Taiwanese activist, Li Ming-che, confessed in a Chinese court to attempting to subvert the Beijing government, videos of his hearing released by Chinese authorities showed, although his wife refused to recognize the court’s authority.
Li, a community college teacher known for his pro-democracy and rights activism, had gone missing on a trip to mainland China in March.
Tags: Taiwan China

Comments

MORE FROM World

Taiwan jails mainland Chinese man on national security charge

TAIPEI: A Taiwan court on Friday jailed a mainland Chinese man for 14 months for breaching national...

Energy firms battle startups to wire Europe’s highways for electric cars

PARIS/FRANKFURT: The battle over how and where Europeans charge their electric cars is expanding...

Taiwan jails mainland Chinese man on national security charge
Energy firms battle startups to wire Europe’s highways for electric cars
Peru’s Congress ousts cabinet as political crisis deepens
Hurricane-damaged US firms dig in for insurance fight
Philippines’ Duterte may declare martial law if planned protests turn violent
Trump says violence by anti-fascists proves him right on Charlottesville
Latest News
Taiwan jails mainland Chinese man on national security charge
Bidding war for bankrupt Air Berlin closes
26 views
Energy firms battle startups to wire Europe’s highways for electric cars
40 views
Peru’s Congress ousts cabinet as political crisis deepens
36 views
Hurricane-damaged US firms dig in for insurance fight
51 views
Philippines’ Duterte may declare martial law if planned protests turn violent
105 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR