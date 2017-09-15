Angry Birds maker Rovio sets price range for $1 billion IPO

HELSINKI: Finnish mobile games and animation studio Rovio Entertainment on Friday set the initial price range for its planned IPO which would value the company at around $1 billion.

The preliminary price range of €10.25-€11.50 per share would give Rovio a market value of between €802 million and €896 million.

Rovio’s main owner, Trema International, which is owned by Kaj Hed, the uncle of company co-founder Niklas Hed, is expected to keep a 36.6 percent stake after the listing.

Trema currently owns 69 percent of Rovio’s shares.

Rovio said it expects to start trading on Helsinki bourse’s pre-list on September 29 and on the main list on October 3.

