Trump says travel ban should be ‘larger, tougher and more specific’

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Friday pushed back against efforts to rein in his administration's ban on people entering the US from six Muslim-majority countries that also limits refugees, saying the controversial ban should be even wider.

"The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct!" Trump said on Twitter. His post comes ahead of a key Supreme Court hearing next month on the constitutionality of his executive order on the ban.

