  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 0 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • US drone kills three in Pakistan tribal belt

World

US drone kills three in Pakistan tribal belt

Agence France Presse |
File Photo: US soldiers trek across train close to the Afghan-Pakistan border. A US drone killed three suspected militants on Friday. (Reuters)
PESHAWAR, PAKISTAN: A US drone killed three suspected militants in an attack on a compound in Pakistan’s tribal region Friday, officials said, in the first strike since President Donald Trump vowed to crack down on the country.
Pakistani officials said the strike took place in remote Ghuz Ghari village in Kurram agency, close to the Afghan border where at least five fighters from the Afghan Taliban had gathered.
“The US drone fired two missiles, at least three fighters from the Afghan Taliban have been killed and two wounded,” a senior government official in Kurram told AFP.
The identities of those killed and wounded remained unclear but an intelligence official in Kurram said one of the dead belonged to the Haqqani network.
Two other mid-level government officials confirmed the strike and casualties and told AFP that the compound was completely destroyed in the attack.
The use of US drones has dwindled dramatically in recent years in Pakistan, where the strikes have proven extremely controversial with the public and rights groups over human rights and sovereignty concerns.
The US is believed to have ordered at least two other drone attacks this year.
The first US strike under the Trump administration killed two men riding a motorbike in Kurram in March, while the second suspected attack happened in late April in North Waziristan, one of seven tribal districts stretching along the Afghan border.
In a major speech outlining US policy on Afghanistan last month, Trump lambasted Pakistan for sheltering “agents of chaos” and suggested ties with Islamabad would be adjusted immediately. He offered few details.
Much of the Washington’s anger has been directed at the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani network, based in the border areas between Afghanistan and Pakistan, which the Pentagon has long accused of having ties to Pakistan’s military establishment.
Led by Sirajuddin Haqqani, who is also the Taliban’s deputy leader, they have orchestrated numerous operations deep in the heart of Kabul, and have been blamed by Afghan officials for a devastating truck bombing that killed more than 150 people in the capital in May.
Islamabad has repeatedly denied claims of being soft on militancy, accusing the United States of ignoring the thousands who have been killed in Pakistan and the billions spent fighting extremists.
Analysts have long stated that Pakistan offers support to militant proxies, including the Afghan Taliban, as a bulwark against what it considers to be the existential threat of neighboring India.

Related Articles

PESHAWAR, PAKISTAN: A US drone killed three suspected militants in an attack on a compound in Pakistan’s tribal region Friday, officials said, in the first strike since President Donald Trump vowed to crack down on the country.
Pakistani officials said the strike took place in remote Ghuz Ghari village in Kurram agency, close to the Afghan border where at least five fighters from the Afghan Taliban had gathered.
“The US drone fired two missiles, at least three fighters from the Afghan Taliban have been killed and two wounded,” a senior government official in Kurram told AFP.
The identities of those killed and wounded remained unclear but an intelligence official in Kurram said one of the dead belonged to the Haqqani network.
Two other mid-level government officials confirmed the strike and casualties and told AFP that the compound was completely destroyed in the attack.
The use of US drones has dwindled dramatically in recent years in Pakistan, where the strikes have proven extremely controversial with the public and rights groups over human rights and sovereignty concerns.
The US is believed to have ordered at least two other drone attacks this year.
The first US strike under the Trump administration killed two men riding a motorbike in Kurram in March, while the second suspected attack happened in late April in North Waziristan, one of seven tribal districts stretching along the Afghan border.
In a major speech outlining US policy on Afghanistan last month, Trump lambasted Pakistan for sheltering “agents of chaos” and suggested ties with Islamabad would be adjusted immediately. He offered few details.
Much of the Washington’s anger has been directed at the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani network, based in the border areas between Afghanistan and Pakistan, which the Pentagon has long accused of having ties to Pakistan’s military establishment.
Led by Sirajuddin Haqqani, who is also the Taliban’s deputy leader, they have orchestrated numerous operations deep in the heart of Kabul, and have been blamed by Afghan officials for a devastating truck bombing that killed more than 150 people in the capital in May.
Islamabad has repeatedly denied claims of being soft on militancy, accusing the United States of ignoring the thousands who have been killed in Pakistan and the billions spent fighting extremists.
Analysts have long stated that Pakistan offers support to militant proxies, including the Afghan Taliban, as a bulwark against what it considers to be the existential threat of neighboring India.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Merkel’s conservatives lose support before election, poll shows

BERLIN: Support for Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives has slipped and over a third of...

Global hunger rises for first time in decade: UN agencies

ROME: Global hunger levels have risen for the first time in more than a decade, now affecting 11...

Merkel’s conservatives lose support before election, poll shows
Global hunger rises for first time in decade: UN agencies
Nearly 2 million, mostly in Florida, without power in Irma’s wake
France’s top court bars access to Rwanda genocide files
US wants to see N. Korea sanctions bite, no options ruled out
Zambian president urges unity as govt, opposition prepare for talks
Latest News
Prince George school intruder is royal ‘superfan’
Kurdish parliament votes to move ahead with referendum
72 views
Merkel’s conservatives lose support before election, poll shows
42 views
Global hunger rises for first time in decade: UN agencies
66 views
Nearly 2 million, mostly in Florida, without power in Irma’s wake
29 views
France’s top court bars access to Rwanda genocide files
59 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR