  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 28 min 38 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Zambian president urges unity as govt, opposition prepare for talks

World

Zambian president urges unity as govt, opposition prepare for talks

Reuters |
This January 19, 2015 photo shows Edgar Lungu and his wife campaigning in Lusaka during the African nation’s presidential election, which he subsequently won. Lungu on Friday called for unity among political groups ahead of talks between the government and the opposition aimed at reconciliation after a political crisis earlier this year. (Reuters file photo)
LUSAKA: Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Friday called for unity among political groups ahead of talks between the government and the opposition aimed at reconciliation after a political crisis earlier this year.
The leader of the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND), Hakainde Hichilema, was arrested with five others in April and charged with plotting to overthrow the government after his convoy failed to make way for Lungu’s motorcade.
The case stoked political tensions in Zambia, a major copper producer and seen as one of Africa’s more stable and functional democracies, following a bruising election last year.
Hichilema was freed from prison in August after the state dropped the charges, to pave the way for dialogue between the two sides following mediation by Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland.
Scotland’s special envoy Ibrahim Gambari is in Zambia and has separately held talks with Lungu, Hichilema and other opposition leaders.
In an address at the opening of the national assembly, Lungu said Zambians could disagree and quarrel but would always remain one. “The factors that unite us are much greater than those that seek to divide us,” he said.
Opposition UPND members of Parliament, who boycotted Lungu’s last address, attended Friday’s session, saying their attendance would give confidence to the process of dialogue.
“The UPND MPs took this decision in the interest of the country in view of the forthcoming political dialogue,” their spokesman Jack Mwiimbu said in a statement.

Related Articles

LUSAKA: Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Friday called for unity among political groups ahead of talks between the government and the opposition aimed at reconciliation after a political crisis earlier this year.
The leader of the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND), Hakainde Hichilema, was arrested with five others in April and charged with plotting to overthrow the government after his convoy failed to make way for Lungu’s motorcade.
The case stoked political tensions in Zambia, a major copper producer and seen as one of Africa’s more stable and functional democracies, following a bruising election last year.
Hichilema was freed from prison in August after the state dropped the charges, to pave the way for dialogue between the two sides following mediation by Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland.
Scotland’s special envoy Ibrahim Gambari is in Zambia and has separately held talks with Lungu, Hichilema and other opposition leaders.
In an address at the opening of the national assembly, Lungu said Zambians could disagree and quarrel but would always remain one. “The factors that unite us are much greater than those that seek to divide us,” he said.
Opposition UPND members of Parliament, who boycotted Lungu’s last address, attended Friday’s session, saying their attendance would give confidence to the process of dialogue.
“The UPND MPs took this decision in the interest of the country in view of the forthcoming political dialogue,” their spokesman Jack Mwiimbu said in a statement.
Tags: Zambia Lusaka Edgar Lungu United Party for National Development Hakainde Hichilema Patricia Scotland Ibrahim Gambari

Comments

MORE FROM World

Harvard scraps decision to give Chelsea Manning a fellowship

WASHINGTON: Harvard University reversed its decision to name Chelsea Manning a visiting fellow...

Congressman offered White House deal to let off Assange: report

WASHINGTON: A pro-Russia congressman offered to tell the White House who provided WikiLeaks with...

Harvard scraps decision to give Chelsea Manning a fellowship
Congressman offered White House deal to let off Assange: report
Daesh claims London terror attack
‘Amateur’ London attack claims no lives, but threat remains
UNICEF: 200,000 Rohingya refugee children suffering from water-borne diseases
New satellite footage reveals ‘scorched earth’ campaign against Rohingya
Latest News
US urges Iraq’s Kurdistan to call off independence referendum
158 views
Harvard scraps decision to give Chelsea Manning a fellowship
33 views
Congressman offered White House deal to let off Assange: report
66 views
Turkey, Iran, Russia to deploy observers around Idlib
115 views
Daesh claims London terror attack
165 views
‘Amateur’ London attack claims no lives, but threat remains
91 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR