  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 min 30 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Cricket: JP Duminy retires from Test and first class matches

Sports

Cricket: JP Duminy retires from Test and first class matches

AFP |
South Africa’s JP Duminy after failing to take a catch from England’s Joe Root. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
JOHANNESBURG: South African international JP Duminy announced his retirement from Test match and first class cricket on Saturday.
The 33-year-old left-handed batsman and part-time right-arm off-spinner will continue to play in limited overs cricket both domestically and internationally, he said in a statement sent by Cricket South Africa.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed the privilege and opportunity to represent my country in 46 Tests and the WSB Cape Cobras in 108 first-class matches overs the past 16 years,” said Duminy.
“It is an experience that cannot be replaced and one I will always cherish.”
Duminy hit six Test centuries during his career and he’s planning on adding to his four in one day internationals before fully hanging up his bat.
“In the years ahead, my focus will be placed on attaining limited-overs cricket success for South Africa and the WSB Cape Cobras, along with attending to my young family, who have been incredibly supportive and understanding,” he added.
JOHANNESBURG: South African international JP Duminy announced his retirement from Test match and first class cricket on Saturday.
The 33-year-old left-handed batsman and part-time right-arm off-spinner will continue to play in limited overs cricket both domestically and internationally, he said in a statement sent by Cricket South Africa.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed the privilege and opportunity to represent my country in 46 Tests and the WSB Cape Cobras in 108 first-class matches overs the past 16 years,” said Duminy.
“It is an experience that cannot be replaced and one I will always cherish.”
Duminy hit six Test centuries during his career and he’s planning on adding to his four in one day internationals before fully hanging up his bat.
“In the years ahead, my focus will be placed on attaining limited-overs cricket success for South Africa and the WSB Cape Cobras, along with attending to my young family, who have been incredibly supportive and understanding,” he added.

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Cricket: JP Duminy retires from Test and first class matches

JOHANNESBURG: South African international JP Duminy announced his retirement from Test match and...

Cricket: Du Plessis hails Pakistan progress for international cricket

LAHORE: South African skipper Faf du Plessis Saturday admitted he was nervous ahead of the World XI...

Cricket: JP Duminy retires from Test and first class matches
Cricket: Du Plessis hails Pakistan progress for international cricket
Football: Morata tells Chelsea fans to stop anti-Semitic chant
Baseball: Indians’ win streak halted at 22 games
Davis Cup: Brazil tennis player apologizes for ‘racist’ gesture
Formula One: Alonso keeps McLaren waiting over new deal
Latest News
Cricket: JP Duminy retires from Test and first class matches
DEWA announces winning tender for world’s largest solar project
36 views
Egypt court sentences Mursi to 25 years in Qatar spy case
37 views
One Direction’s Horan brings soft touch with new album
53 views
Iraqi forces attack Daesh in Syria border area
53 views
Three killed in Bangladesh Rohingya refugee camp stampede
93 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR