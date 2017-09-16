Cricket: JP Duminy retires from Test and first class matches

JOHANNESBURG: South African international JP Duminy announced his retirement from Test match and first class cricket on Saturday.

The 33-year-old left-handed batsman and part-time right-arm off-spinner will continue to play in limited overs cricket both domestically and internationally, he said in a statement sent by Cricket South Africa.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed the privilege and opportunity to represent my country in 46 Tests and the WSB Cape Cobras in 108 first-class matches overs the past 16 years,” said Duminy.

“It is an experience that cannot be replaced and one I will always cherish.”

Duminy hit six Test centuries during his career and he’s planning on adding to his four in one day internationals before fully hanging up his bat.

“In the years ahead, my focus will be placed on attaining limited-overs cricket success for South Africa and the WSB Cape Cobras, along with attending to my young family, who have been incredibly supportive and understanding,” he added.

JOHANNESBURG: South African international JP Duminy announced his retirement from Test match and first class cricket on Saturday.

The 33-year-old left-handed batsman and part-time right-arm off-spinner will continue to play in limited overs cricket both domestically and internationally, he said in a statement sent by Cricket South Africa.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed the privilege and opportunity to represent my country in 46 Tests and the WSB Cape Cobras in 108 first-class matches overs the past 16 years,” said Duminy.

“It is an experience that cannot be replaced and one I will always cherish.”

Duminy hit six Test centuries during his career and he’s planning on adding to his four in one day internationals before fully hanging up his bat.

“In the years ahead, my focus will be placed on attaining limited-overs cricket success for South Africa and the WSB Cape Cobras, along with attending to my young family, who have been incredibly supportive and understanding,” he added.