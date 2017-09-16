  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 45 min 20 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Emmy nominee Dolly Parton still gets a kick out of Hollywood

Offbeat

Emmy nominee Dolly Parton still gets a kick out of Hollywood

AP |
Dolly Parton arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards Variety and Women in Film pre-Emmy celebration on Friday in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
WEST HOLLYWOOD: Dolly Parton says she is excited to be in the Hollywood mix on Emmy Awards weekend.
The 71-year-old entertainer was among the stars making the pre-show party rounds Friday with a stop at Variety and Women in Film’s gathering at Gracias Madre restaurant in West Hollywood, California.
“All the parties, seeing all the stars... I still get a kick out of it,” Parton said. “I am a country girl.”
Wearing a skin-tight black rhinestone-studded dress, Parton said she’s also excited about her gown and wig for Sunday’s show. She is up for an Emmy in the TV movie category for “Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love.”
Parton’s weekend was not all about fancy parties, though. She said she spent some time in the kitchen earlier Friday.
“Well, I made some sausage and biscuits for my trip home on the bus after the shows are over. And I made some chicken and dumplings, a few little groceries that I put together,” she said. “See, I travel in my tour bus and I always cook my own food. So that was not very glamorous, but it was good.”
There is no word on whether Parton indulged in the snacks served at the party, which included mini empanadas and cheese-filled roasted figs. Viola Davis partook in the ice cream sundae bar, topping her scoop with frosted animal cookies.
Meanwhile, stars packed the restaurant’s patio. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade chatted with friends, “The Handmaid’s Tale” star Samira Wiley held hands with her wife, and Kate Flannery hugged William H. Macy as he and Felicity Huffman made their way through the crowd.
Other guests included Sarah Hyland, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lea Michele, Judith Light, Claire Foy and Brian Tyree Henry.
The television academy also held a party Friday night for acting nominees, where John Turturro, Angela Bassett and Laverne Cox were among the guests.
WEST HOLLYWOOD: Dolly Parton says she is excited to be in the Hollywood mix on Emmy Awards weekend.
The 71-year-old entertainer was among the stars making the pre-show party rounds Friday with a stop at Variety and Women in Film’s gathering at Gracias Madre restaurant in West Hollywood, California.
“All the parties, seeing all the stars... I still get a kick out of it,” Parton said. “I am a country girl.”
Wearing a skin-tight black rhinestone-studded dress, Parton said she’s also excited about her gown and wig for Sunday’s show. She is up for an Emmy in the TV movie category for “Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love.”
Parton’s weekend was not all about fancy parties, though. She said she spent some time in the kitchen earlier Friday.
“Well, I made some sausage and biscuits for my trip home on the bus after the shows are over. And I made some chicken and dumplings, a few little groceries that I put together,” she said. “See, I travel in my tour bus and I always cook my own food. So that was not very glamorous, but it was good.”
There is no word on whether Parton indulged in the snacks served at the party, which included mini empanadas and cheese-filled roasted figs. Viola Davis partook in the ice cream sundae bar, topping her scoop with frosted animal cookies.
Meanwhile, stars packed the restaurant’s patio. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade chatted with friends, “The Handmaid’s Tale” star Samira Wiley held hands with her wife, and Kate Flannery hugged William H. Macy as he and Felicity Huffman made their way through the crowd.
Other guests included Sarah Hyland, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lea Michele, Judith Light, Claire Foy and Brian Tyree Henry.
The television academy also held a party Friday night for acting nominees, where John Turturro, Angela Bassett and Laverne Cox were among the guests.

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Actress Kelly Macdonald has separated from husband

NEW YORK: A publicist for Scottish actress Kelly Macdonald says she and her husband, musician...

Emmy nominee Dolly Parton still gets a kick out of Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD: Dolly Parton says she is excited to be in the Hollywood mix on Emmy Awards weekend....

Actress Kelly Macdonald has separated from husband
Emmy nominee Dolly Parton still gets a kick out of Hollywood
Alec Baldwin, Sterling K. Brown, more kick off Emmys weekend
Jay-Z dedicates song to Colin Kaepernick at NYC concert
Horror maestro Jason Blum on scares in the age of austerity
Koala survives 16 km drive trapped under 4WD
Latest News
Hurricane Jose staying off US East Coast as Storm Maria forms
30 views
US attends meeting on Paris climate accord, still plans to withdraw
44 views
New Syrian cease-fire zones ‘a success for Turkey’
77 views
Actress Kelly Macdonald has separated from husband
75 views
MWL: Extremism has little foothold in Muslim world
281 views
Hospital overwhelmed by Rohingya with lost limbs and bullet wounds
395 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR