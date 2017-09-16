  • Search form

Motoring

Motor shows dilemma

Adel Murad |
Adel Murad
At least 11 automakers skipped the Frankfurt Motor Show this year. 
The reasons behind their absence may indicate a deeper shift away from motor shows toward individual events and online activities. 
One major aspect of this shift is the spiraling costs of taking part in motor shows at a time of declining sales and increasing need for capital to develop future technologies. The return on investment from motor shows is poor and has no significant effect on sales. 
IHS analyst Ian Fletcher believes more customers are likely to do their own research online rather than go to motor shows.
Judging by the increasing numbers of visitors to more exciting events such as the Goodwood Festival of Speed, it is becoming obvious that people would like to combine entertainment with cars rather than watch static, hands-off displays at motor shows. 
Goodwood draws about 200,000 visitors compared with the 931,700 people who attended the 2015 Frankfurt show, but Goodwood’s reach on social media is greater; the number of downloaded videos from Goodwood exceeded 1 million hours this year. 
The cost (for companies) for participation in Goodwood is three times less than in major shows such as Frankfurt.
Manufacturers like to be single-minded about the message they send out to their audience. That message sometimes gets lost in the noise of big motor shows, especially when a handful of companies dominate the scene, as in Frankfurt.
There is a noticeable trend this year for motor companies to hold their own events and address the media directly. 
Audi revealed the latest A8 in an event in Barcelona which it called “The Audi Summit.” 
Bentley briefed the media in Crew on the new Continental GT, while Porsche recently revealed the new Cayenne in Stuttgart to a select world media. 
Companies that abstained from Frankfurt said they might take part in the forthcoming Geneva show as it is neutral and restricts expenditure by the companies. 
But even these conditions may not be enough to save future car shows.
• Adel Murad is a senior motoring and business journalist, based in London. 
