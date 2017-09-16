  • Search form

Motoring

BMW will offer 12 electric cars by 2025

ARAB NEWS
The BMW i3: Needs longer range performance.
LONDON: BMW confirmed in a statement that it would offer 25 electrified vehicles, including 12 full electric vehicles (EV) by 2025.
The company’s CEO Harald Krueger confirmed the news in a briefing with journalists in Munich, adding that the electric cars will have a range of 700 km.
A new four-door electric car positioned above the i3 was unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show this week.
“We will be increasing the share of electrified models across all brands and model series. And, yes, that also includes the Rolls-Royce brand and BMW M vehicles,” Krueger said. An electric Mini which will be launched in 2019 was also displayed at Frankfurt.
Consumer demand for the i3, which was launched in 2013, has been sluggish due to concerns about its limited driving range and high price.
But with the new regulations coming into force, automakers have little option but to make electric cars more appealing, especially as consumers shy away from diesel.
