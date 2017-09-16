Frankfurt Motor Show: German dominance drives 11 car companies away

LONDON: The 67th Frankfurt Motor Show this week opened its doors to the media and to the public until Sept. 24.

German companies’ dominance was clear, with Mercedes-Benz and BMW each displaying dozens of cars.

There were many global reveals and many concepts in the biannual show.

It is perhaps because of this German high-profile presence that many companies felt they would not get a fair share of exposure in return for their costly participation and declined to take part in the show this year. Those abstaining include Nissan, Peugeot, Fiat, Chrysler, Alfa Romeo Infiniti, Mitsubishi, Volvo and Jeep.

Tesla also declined an invitation to attend and show its latest Model 3, while Aston Martin skipped the show to organize its own event in Spain.

Visitors noticed that the great shift to electric vehicles has not yet happened. Most of the electric models that appeared at Frankfurt are face-lifted models or concepts.

The stars of the show are very much fossil-fuel models that are set to run for a few years yet.

The advance into “new fuel” vehicles seems to be slower than expected, especially since China is likely to impose an import quota of 8 percent electric vehicles as of next year.

Yet, the Frankfurt show is as exciting as ever with many prominent global reveals including models from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bentley, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi.



Prominent models



These are some of the stars of the show:



• Audi A8: The new generation was recently unveiled at the “Audi Summit” and takes luxury and technology to new heights with “Level 3” autonomous driving capabilities.



• Bentley Continental GT: Bentley recently briefed journalists (under embargo) about the new generation GT at its Crew headquarters. The model is a huge step forward in design and technology with several engine choices including the massive 6.0 liter W12 petrol engine.



• BMW: In addition to the 6-Series GT, the i8 Spyder and the M5, BMW will display the Z4 Concept which has already been shown at Pebble Beach. This concept will lead to a full production model in 2018. Other offerings from BMW include the i3S, a new 4-door i5 concept and a 40-year anniversary edition of the 7-Series.



• Ferrari Portofino: This is the new open-top replacement of the Ferrari California. It uses Ferrari’s new design language in the interior design and relies on a 3.9 liter V8 engine from the California T, producing 592 bhp.



• Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster: This is a drop-top of the Aventador S which rockets to 100km/h in three seconds and hits a top speed of 217 mph. It uses a V12 6.5 liter engine producing 730 bhp.



• Mercedes-Benz: The eye-catching models include a 4-door AMG GT to rival the Porsche Panamera; a revamped G Class to focus more on road comfort; and a new S-Class Coupe restyled after the saloon which recently received its mid-life update. The company will also showcase its “Project One,” building a hyper-car with a 1,000-bhp hybrid engine which borrows F-1 specifications. Mercedes-Benz will build 275 examples of this model, most of which have already been sold.



• Porsche Cayenne: The third generation SUV was recently revealed to the press in Stuttgart and appears in the flesh at Frankfurt. The new Cayenne acquires a new grille, new interior design with a 12.3-inch interactive touchscreen and a lighter body. Design clues in interior design were taken from the new Panamera.



• Rolls Royce Phantom: The flagship recently revealed in London is the eighth generation Phantom. It is the first super luxury car to include a “Gallery” on its dashboard to display an art piece, chosen by the customer, behind a glass fascia. Most buyers choose bespoke elements in their cars, so much so it is unlikely that any two Phantoms are alike. Orders, including some from the Middle East, have already been received for the new Phantom VIII.



• Volkswagen T-Roc: This is a compact SUV to rival the Audi Q2 and offers an alternative for urban cars with various choices of engines. VW will also reveal the new Polo supermini. The top-of-the-range GTI will use a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine producing 197bhp.



There was noticeable Chinese participation at Frankfurt this year with Chery offering a European SUV which is yet un-named. The company also said it plans to sell a range of hybrid and electric vehicles in Europe in the next few years.

Subaru also revealed a new Impreza for Europe after its reveal in the US. Suzuki displayed a new Swift Sport hatch running on a 1.4 liter, 138-bhp Boosterjet engine. The Swift Sport has a curb weight of only 900 kg.

The Ford EcoSport gained a new look and was one of at least 12 compact SUVs competing for attention at the Frankfurt show. This segment is still the most promising for sales and growth while consumers wait for electrics to mature.

