Actress Kelly Macdonald has separated from husband

The Associated Press |
Kelly Macdonald. (AP)
NEW YORK: A publicist for Scottish actress Kelly Macdonald says she and her husband, musician Douglas Payne, have separated.
Macdonald is known for her roles in movies including “Trainspotting,” “Gosford Park,” “Nanny McPhee” and “No Country For Old Men” — as well as TV. She appeared in HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire” for five seasons, receiving both Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. Payne is the bassist for the Scottish band Travis.
Publicist Craig Bankey issued a statement to The Associated Press Saturday saying that although the couple would have preferred to keep the information private, they separated several months ago, and are united in parenting their two children. They ask that their privacy be respected.
