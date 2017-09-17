  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 16 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Hundreds of flights grounded as typhoon slams Japan

World

Hundreds of flights grounded as typhoon slams Japan

AFP |
Pedestrians wade through flood waters on a road following torrential rains brought on by Typhoon Etau. (AFP)
TOKYO: A powerful typhoon ripped into southern Japan on Sunday, dumping torrential rain, grounding hundreds of domestic flights and halting train services.
Typhoon Talim made a landfall in Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan’s four main islands, packing winds of up to 162 kilometers (105 miles) per hour, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
At least 644 domestic flights have been canceled because of strong winds, according to public broadcaster NHK, while all major regional train services have been suspended, operator JR Kyushu Railway said.
Authorities have issued warnings of rainstorms, high seas, possible landslides and flooding across the southern half of the Japanese archipelago.
The meteorological agency said the typhoon was expected to head northwards, dumping heavy rain across a large area, including on Tokyo.
The typhoon had earlier battered the southern Okinawan island chain, dumping the most rain seen over a 24-hour period in 50 years on the city of Miyako, before it hit Kyushu.
Big storms regularly strike Japan, with 22 people killed when Typhoon Lionrock pounded the country last September.
Last month, Typhoon Noru killed two and injured 51.

Related Articles

TOKYO: A powerful typhoon ripped into southern Japan on Sunday, dumping torrential rain, grounding hundreds of domestic flights and halting train services.
Typhoon Talim made a landfall in Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan’s four main islands, packing winds of up to 162 kilometers (105 miles) per hour, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
At least 644 domestic flights have been canceled because of strong winds, according to public broadcaster NHK, while all major regional train services have been suspended, operator JR Kyushu Railway said.
Authorities have issued warnings of rainstorms, high seas, possible landslides and flooding across the southern half of the Japanese archipelago.
The meteorological agency said the typhoon was expected to head northwards, dumping heavy rain across a large area, including on Tokyo.
The typhoon had earlier battered the southern Okinawan island chain, dumping the most rain seen over a 24-hour period in 50 years on the city of Miyako, before it hit Kyushu.
Big storms regularly strike Japan, with 22 people killed when Typhoon Lionrock pounded the country last September.
Last month, Typhoon Noru killed two and injured 51.
Tags: Japan

Comments

MORE FROM World

Philippine army captures key pro-Daesh base in besieged city

MARAWI: The Philippine military said Sunday it had captured the command center of Daesh group...

Four killed in market explosion in Afghanistan: officials

KHOST, Afghanistan: Four people were killed and 14 others wounded in an explosion at a mobile phone...

Philippine army captures key pro-Daesh base in besieged city
Four killed in market explosion in Afghanistan: officials
Bomb kills five in northwest Pakistan
British police make second arrest over London train attack
High stakes in Myanmar as Suu Kyi to address Rohingya crisis
Pakistanis vote in by-election seen as test of support for ousted PM Sharif
Latest News
Meet the Dubai-based designer who wowed at London Fashion Week
75 views
U2, Sheeran cancel concerts in protest-hit St. Louis
142 views
Philippine army captures key pro-Daesh base in besieged city
207 views
Turkey’s Erdogan to discuss northern Iraq vote with Iraqi PM
150 views
Russia and Iraq restore air travel after 13-year freeze
182 views
Four killed in market explosion in Afghanistan: officials
160 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR