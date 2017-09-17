  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 52 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Football: Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele ruled out for 3-4 months

Sports

Football: Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele ruled out for 3-4 months

AFP |
Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele, center, leaves the pitch injured during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Getafe and Barcelona. (AP)
BARCELONA: Barcelona’s record €105 million signing Ousmane Dembele is set to be sidelined for up to four months as the club confirmed the extent of the hamstring injury he suffered at Getafe on Saturday.
“The tests performed on first team player Ousmane Dembele have determined he has ruptured the tendon of the hamstring in his left leg,” Barcelona said in a statement on Sunday.
“The player will undergo surgical treatment by Dr. Sakari Orava this coming week in Finland. The expected time out will be between three-and-a-half and four months.”
Dembele has made just three appearances for Barca since sealing his move from Borussia Dortmund last month for a fee that could rise to as much as 145 million euros based on performance-related bonuses.
He provided an assist on his debut as a substitute to round off a 5-0 thrashing of Espanyol last weekend and impressed as Barca swept aside Juventus 3-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday before pulling up just 29 minutes into Saturday’s 2-1 win at Getafe.
However, he may have paid the price for missing much of pre-season as he went on strike from training at Dortmund to try and force through his dream move to the Camp Nou.
The 20-year-old is now set to miss the rest of Barca’s Champions League group campaign and faces a race against time to take part in the first Clasico of the season against Real Madrid on December 23.
At international level, Dembele will also be absent for France’s final two World Cup qualifiers away to Bulgaria and at home to Belarus next month.

Related Articles

BARCELONA: Barcelona’s record €105 million signing Ousmane Dembele is set to be sidelined for up to four months as the club confirmed the extent of the hamstring injury he suffered at Getafe on Saturday.
“The tests performed on first team player Ousmane Dembele have determined he has ruptured the tendon of the hamstring in his left leg,” Barcelona said in a statement on Sunday.
“The player will undergo surgical treatment by Dr. Sakari Orava this coming week in Finland. The expected time out will be between three-and-a-half and four months.”
Dembele has made just three appearances for Barca since sealing his move from Borussia Dortmund last month for a fee that could rise to as much as 145 million euros based on performance-related bonuses.
He provided an assist on his debut as a substitute to round off a 5-0 thrashing of Espanyol last weekend and impressed as Barca swept aside Juventus 3-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday before pulling up just 29 minutes into Saturday’s 2-1 win at Getafe.
However, he may have paid the price for missing much of pre-season as he went on strike from training at Dortmund to try and force through his dream move to the Camp Nou.
The 20-year-old is now set to miss the rest of Barca’s Champions League group campaign and faces a race against time to take part in the first Clasico of the season against Real Madrid on December 23.
At international level, Dembele will also be absent for France’s final two World Cup qualifiers away to Bulgaria and at home to Belarus next month.
Tags: sports football Barcelona Ousmane Dembele

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Football: Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele ruled out for 3-4 months

BARCELONA: Barcelona’s record €105 million signing Ousmane Dembele is set to be sidelined for up to...

Australia, France near Davis Cup final

PARIS: Australia edged closer to a first Davis Cup final in 14 years on Saturday when Jordan...

Football: Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele ruled out for 3-4 months
Australia, France near Davis Cup final
Six-goal City goes top, Liverpool held by Burnley
Moriya Jutanugarn fires 68 for lead at Evian
Golovkin, Alvarez make weight for blockbuster fight
Leishman backs up good start with a low score at BMW tilt
Latest News
Effat University hosts participants of Mawhiba program
Back-to-school sale launched at Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets
Nissan extends global UEFA Champions League partnership
Al-Habtoor welcomes founding president of AUST
Mastercard announces country manager for Saudi Arabia
2 views
Huawei leads the safer way to long-lasting battery life
6 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR