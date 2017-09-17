Huawei leads the safer way to long-lasting battery life

When it comes to choosing a smartphone, long-lasting battery life is a top consideration for many shoppers. Not many smartphone users consider battery safety a priority when selecting their next phone. However, battery safety should be a key feature that is researched before purchasing a new phone.

Long-lasting battery performance is a must for today’s generation. However, with some phones, in order to enhance battery longevity and performance, the safety of the battery and the device is compromised, leading to overheating of the phone, and in some cases, complete deterioration. Fast chargers generate more heat than conventional chargers due to their higher current output and voltage conversions.

“Safety is Huawei’s No.1 priority, which is why Mate 9 employs a fivefold protection system. The company’s recent Mate 9 range, for example, is equipped with Super Safe 5-gate protection, a 5-battery interface and smart charger processor. Mate 9 uses specialized electrical components that have been optimized to handle higher currents. Combined with Huawei’s proprietary SCP technology, Mate 9 tackles the problem of heat generation at the source. The advanced eight-layer cooling system incorporates materials with unique thermal properties to prevent your phone from overheating,” Huawei said in a press release.

The smartphone giant said its Mate 9 range also makes charging more convenient as the SuperCharge adaptor and Type-C connector stays connected at all times, whether at work, home or on the go. It said the Mate 9 charges four times faster than other competitive devices. A full day’s charge can be achieved in just 20 minutes, while 10 minutes of charge provides enough power to watch two full movies.

“Choosing a safer smartphone battery option doesn’t mean shorter battery life-span, either. With a 4,000 mAh high-density battery accompanied by Huawei’s SuperCharge technology, the Mate 9 supports longer-lasting battery life for more talking, gaming and video and music streaming — pushing the boundaries of existing battery technology. Both the phone and charger use Huawei’s proprietary Smart Charging Protocol (SCP) to communicate throughout the charging process and dynamically adjust the charging current,” the press release said.

