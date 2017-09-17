Al-Habtoor welcomes founding president of AUST

Khalaf Ahmad Al-Habtoor, founding chairman, Al-Habtoor Group, welcomed a delegation from Lebanon’s American University of Science & Technology (AUST) at his office. The delegation was led by Hiam Sakr, founder and president of AUST.

Sakr was accompanied by Riad Sakr, Vice President, AUST and Nabeel Haidar, Provost and Chief Academic Officer, AUST.

Sakr informed Al-Habtoor about growth plans for the university in Lebanon and told him about plans to expand in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. She also discussed potential exchange programs between the universities, and expansion of AUST’s research departments. She said she is looking for investors to assist in further growth plans.

Khalaf Ahmad Al-Habtoor welcomed news that AUST is expanding in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“I wish you the best of luck with plans to set up a university campus here,” he said. “Dubai has a flourishing education sector. There are many tertiary facilities setting up here as a regional base. Dubai offers safety and security.”

AUST, is a private university which opened in 1989, is a mid-range university. It offers multiple programs including bachelor’s and master’s degrees in four academic faculties (Arts & Science, Business & Economics, Engineering, and Health Sciences). The University has three campuses in Lebanon to date. The main campus is located in Ashrafieh in Beirut. The two-other campus are the Zahlé campus, located in Bekaa, and the Sidon campus.

