Nissan extends global UEFA Champions League partnership

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has confirmed a three-year extension to its global partnership with the UEFA Champions League, including the UEFA Super Cup. Legend Gareth Bale celebrated the announcement by surprising a group of schoolchildren in Madrid, Spain and teaching them how to recreate his winning goal from the 2014 final against Club Atlético de Madrid.

The agreement comes ahead of the first game of the 2017/2018 UEFA Champions League season and will see the Japanese manufacturer stay as an official partner up to and including the 2020/2021 season. The UEFA Champions League continues to be Nissan’s largest investment in sports sponsorship, which began at the start of the 2014/2015 season.

The UEFA Champions League continues to be the most watched annual sporting competition, with a cumulative television audience of over 3.6 billion a season. The 2017 UEFA Champions League Final attracted a global audience of over 160 million.

“Innovation that excites is at the core of everything Nissan does, and our partnership with the most exciting sports tournament on the planet over the last three years has been key to that,” said Roel de Vries, corporate vice president, global head of marketing for Nissan.

He added: “We’re delighted to be extending this partnership for another three seasons, and it will continue to be at the very heart of our global marketing strategy. We’ve seen huge success from the partnership and the additional engagement it has allowed us to have with consumers.”

As part of the new deal, Nissan will continue to have extensive rights at UEFA Champions League matches as well as access to other exclusive rights, such as the pre-match Center Circle Carriers and post-match UEFA Champions League Goal of the Week, presented by Nissan digital activation.

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA Events SA marketing director, said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Nissan after a very successful first cycle. They have become an integral member of the sponsor family and have been invaluable for the promotion of the competition on a global level. The UEFA Champions League brand appeal is growing from strength to strength every single year and its platform continues to provide top brands like Nissan the opportunity to connect and engage with football fans around the globe.”

