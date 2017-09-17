Back-to-school sale launched at Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets

Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets Company has launched a back-to-school mega sale.

During the five-week sale, hundreds of school supplies, food items and electronic products will be available at competitive prices.

In addition to special offers for all customers, Al-Othaim Market’s loyal customers holding “Iktissab Card” could enjoy exclusive deals designed specifically for them.

Every Monday, all 180 branches across the Kingdom will offer “Buy one get one free” deals.

Abdulaziz Abdullah Al-Othaim, CEO of Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets, said the mega sale is driven by the company’s commitment to provide customers with all necessary items at affordable prices without compromising on the quality.

Shoppers can subscribe to the Iktissab loyalty program free of charge. To download the form visit the website: www.OthaimMarkets.com or download Abdullah Al-Othaim app.

