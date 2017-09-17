Effat University hosts participants of Mawhiba program

Effat University recently hosted a three-week Mawhiba 2017 enrichment and creativity program, which targets female students in order to develop their skills and abilities.

The King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) program continued until Aug. 17 with the goal of developing the cognitive, personal and social abilities of 64 students. The program “aimed at providing progressive levels of advanced knowledge, skills and scientific expertise that challenge the abilities of students and enabling them to continue building quality, cumulative experience that grows more intensive and diverse with time and effort.”

President of Effat University Haifa Reda Jamal Allail said Mawhiba targeted talented female students in order to identify their hidden potential and offer the support needed to develop and refine their skills.

Allail said: “The university’s support for the program comes within the framework of its contribution toward building a promising society characterized by talent and creativity. In addition, it also comes within the university’s efforts toward participating in developing young, talented and creative Saudi leaders and cadres with superior educational and training outcomes who are able to play their awaited developmental roles with capability and merit.”

The Mawhiba participants were divided into five enrichment units: Electrical Engineering, Engineering Design, Encryption, Chemistry in Society, and Advanced Physics. The daily program was divided into two sections, the first of which included various academic programs, while the second included an assortment of extracurricular activities aimed at providing participants with basic skills, such as entrepreneurship, accurate data analysis and decision-making skills, among others.

The students visited the King Abdullah University for Science and Technology (KAUST) and the Water Desalination Company in Jeddah as part of the program’s main events. Additionally, a meet and greet between the students and officials from the Patent Office of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) was arranged, informing the students about the opportunities these institutions provide, the tasks carried out and the added value they offer to the community and the economy in general.

At the end of the program, the students presented 12 creative projects that were evaluated by a panel of judges from Effat University and Mawhiba. The students were given advice and guidance to help them develop their projects and support the creative goals they aspire to achieve.

