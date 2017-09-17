  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 min 56 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • US-Muslim ties ‘can defeat forces of evil’

World

US-Muslim ties ‘can defeat forces of evil’

Arab News |
MWL Secretary-General Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa delivers his remarks during the conference on cultural communication in New York on Sunday. (Courtesy: MWL)
Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques and imam of the Grand Mosque in Makkah addressing the conference on cultural communication in New York on Sunday. (Courtesy: MWL)
Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
Secretary-General Bawa Jain of the World Council of Religious Leaders addresses the conference on cultural communication in New York on Sunday. (Courtesy: MWL)
9 photos
NEW YORK: Strengthening ties between the US and the Muslim world will guarantee the defeat of evil forces, a major conference on cultural communication was told on Sunday.

Dr. William Vendley, secretary-general of Religions for Peace International, a multi-religious coalition, said the relationship between the US and the Muslim world stemmed from the desire of both to help the human family.

Great civilizations, such the Islamic and American civilizations, were based on great religions, Vendley told the two-day conference in New York organized by the Muslim World League.

In his opening remarks on Saturday, MWL Secretary-General Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa said cultural communication between the Muslim world and the US had a long history of exchange and cooperation. This showed that the “Clash of Civilizations” theory was based on hate and racism.

Civilized coexistence between cultures need not be based on believing in each other’s point view, he said, but it was important to believe in diversity.

The secretary-general of the World Council of Religious Leaders, Bawa Jain, compared the situation of Muslims in the US to that of the black community in the 1960s. He said the number of Muslims in the US was projected to exceed 50 million by 2050, so there should be mutual understanding between them and other American communities. Jain said the time had come to move from simply accepting others to the stage of respecting them.

Dr. David Nasser, senior vice president for spiritual development at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, said his Christian university promoted tolerance and openness among students and encouraged them to communicate with Muslims in the US, who were also committed to religious principles that called for development and prosperity.

The chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments in the UAE, Dr. Mohammed Al Kaabi, said Muslims believed cultural communication with the US should be based on the shared principles of Islam and the American constitution, which respect freedom, democracy and human rights.

Abdallah Bin Bayyah, president of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies, said American-Islamic relations were based on the principles of mercy, wisdom, interest and justice, which represented the essence of coexistence.

The conference was attended by 450 delegates from religious, cultural and political groups in the Muslim and non-Muslim world. It concluded on Sunday.

Photos courtesy of the Muslim World League

Related Articles

NEW YORK: Strengthening ties between the US and the Muslim world will guarantee the defeat of evil forces, a major conference on cultural communication was told on Sunday.

Dr. William Vendley, secretary-general of Religions for Peace International, a multi-religious coalition, said the relationship between the US and the Muslim world stemmed from the desire of both to help the human family.

Great civilizations, such the Islamic and American civilizations, were based on great religions, Vendley told the two-day conference in New York organized by the Muslim World League.

In his opening remarks on Saturday, MWL Secretary-General Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa said cultural communication between the Muslim world and the US had a long history of exchange and cooperation. This showed that the “Clash of Civilizations” theory was based on hate and racism.

Civilized coexistence between cultures need not be based on believing in each other’s point view, he said, but it was important to believe in diversity.

The secretary-general of the World Council of Religious Leaders, Bawa Jain, compared the situation of Muslims in the US to that of the black community in the 1960s. He said the number of Muslims in the US was projected to exceed 50 million by 2050, so there should be mutual understanding between them and other American communities. Jain said the time had come to move from simply accepting others to the stage of respecting them.

Dr. David Nasser, senior vice president for spiritual development at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, said his Christian university promoted tolerance and openness among students and encouraged them to communicate with Muslims in the US, who were also committed to religious principles that called for development and prosperity.

The chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments in the UAE, Dr. Mohammed Al Kaabi, said Muslims believed cultural communication with the US should be based on the shared principles of Islam and the American constitution, which respect freedom, democracy and human rights.

Abdallah Bin Bayyah, president of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies, said American-Islamic relations were based on the principles of mercy, wisdom, interest and justice, which represented the essence of coexistence.

The conference was attended by 450 delegates from religious, cultural and political groups in the Muslim and non-Muslim world. It concluded on Sunday.

Photos courtesy of the Muslim World League
Tags: Muslim World League MWL extremism William Vendley Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa Bawa Jain David Nasser Mohammed Al Kaabi Abdallah Bin Bayyah Religions for Peace International World Council of Religious Leaders

Comments

MORE FROM World

Fuel pipe leak disrupts flights at Auckland airport

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: A rupture in the main pipeline carrying jet fuel to New Zealand’s largest...

Hurricane Maria threatens weary Caribbean with more destruction

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic: A second powerful storm in as many weeks was bearing down on a...

Fuel pipe leak disrupts flights at Auckland airport
Hurricane Maria threatens weary Caribbean with more destruction
Top US diplomat says closing embassy in Cuba ‘under review’
“We will kill you all“: Rohingya villagers in Myanmar beg for safe passage
Trump, in new dig, mocks North Korea leader as ‘Rocket Man’
Rhino horn is smuggled from South Africa in trinket form
Latest News
Fuel pipe leak disrupts flights at Auckland airport
16 views
Hurricane Maria threatens weary Caribbean with more destruction
39 views
Top US diplomat says closing embassy in Cuba ‘under review’
50 views
“We will kill you all“: Rohingya villagers in Myanmar beg for safe passage
191 views
Trump, in new dig, mocks North Korea leader as ‘Rocket Man’
132 views
Rhino horn is smuggled from South Africa in trinket form
130 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR