Wild elephants trample two Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh — police

Rohingya Muslim refugees cross floodwater in Thyangkhali refugee camp near the Bangladesh town of Ukhia. (AFP)
COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh: Wild elephants trampled to death two Rohingya Muslims in Bangladesh on Monday when they rampaged through a settlement where the refugees were taking shelter after fleeing a military offensive in neighboring Myanmar.
More than 410,000 refugees from Myanmar have poured into Bangladesh since Aug. 25 when attacks by Rohingya militants on security posts triggered a Myanmar army operation that the United Nations has described as ethnic cleansing.
“There are elephants in the forest, close to the place where many Rohingya refugees are clearing forest to make huts,” police official Chailau Murma told Reuters.
An elderly person and a toddler were killed when the elephants rampaged through the area, he said. Three other people were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries, a refugee camp leader said.
Police said the elephants later disappeared back into the forest.
The refugees are facing dire conditions with insufficient food, water, medical care and shelter, and regular drenchings from monsoon rains that have turned roads into quagmires.
Bangladeshi authorities say they aim to move everyone out of so-called spontaneous sites, usually beside roads where people try to make shelters wherever they are, into one big camp where aid supplies can be properly distributed.
MOST POPULAR