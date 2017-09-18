  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 48 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

Qatar hits 5-year low as diplomatic rift hits firms

Reuters |
DUBAI: Qatar’s stock index hit a five-year low on Monday because of a fresh sign that a diplomatic dispute in the region was starting to inflict long-term damage on some of its companies.
Shares of Qatar Insurance dropped 2.3 percent after the company said it was closing its Abu Dhabi branch because it had not been able to obtain a license. The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic and transport ties with Doha on June 5.
Its Abu Dhabi business, which had been operating since 2002, used to bring in annual gross premiums of 110 million Qatari riyals ($30 mln), the company said.
Qatar’s main stock index fell 1.2 percent, dropping for an 11th straight session and bringing its losses since the diplomatic rift developed to 16.6 percent.
“The market is in free-fall at the moment and until there is clarity about how the crisis will be resolved, I don’t see a floor,” said a regional fund manager.
The Saudi index edged down 0.1 percent, hit by declines in most banking stocks as investors booked profits on recent gains. Bank Aljazira, which had risen 3.9 percent on Sunday, lost 0.9 percent.
Airport service operator Saudi Ground Services dropped 3.5 percent after saying it plans to distribute a dividend of 0.65 riyal per share for the second quarter, the same as in the year-ago period.
Dubai’s index rose 0.8 percent as theme park operator DXB Entertainments, the top performer of the day, jumped 6.2 percent; trading volume was moderate, though. Emaar Properties added 2.2 percent.
The Egyptian index edged down 0.2 percent but Arabian Food Industries (Domty) rose 1.6 percent after saying it expects its third-quarter revenue to reach 700 million Egyptian pounds ($39.7 million). Second-quarter revenues were 487 million pounds.

Related Articles

DUBAI: Qatar’s stock index hit a five-year low on Monday because of a fresh sign that a diplomatic dispute in the region was starting to inflict long-term damage on some of its companies.
Shares of Qatar Insurance dropped 2.3 percent after the company said it was closing its Abu Dhabi branch because it had not been able to obtain a license. The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic and transport ties with Doha on June 5.
Its Abu Dhabi business, which had been operating since 2002, used to bring in annual gross premiums of 110 million Qatari riyals ($30 mln), the company said.
Qatar’s main stock index fell 1.2 percent, dropping for an 11th straight session and bringing its losses since the diplomatic rift developed to 16.6 percent.
“The market is in free-fall at the moment and until there is clarity about how the crisis will be resolved, I don’t see a floor,” said a regional fund manager.
The Saudi index edged down 0.1 percent, hit by declines in most banking stocks as investors booked profits on recent gains. Bank Aljazira, which had risen 3.9 percent on Sunday, lost 0.9 percent.
Airport service operator Saudi Ground Services dropped 3.5 percent after saying it plans to distribute a dividend of 0.65 riyal per share for the second quarter, the same as in the year-ago period.
Dubai’s index rose 0.8 percent as theme park operator DXB Entertainments, the top performer of the day, jumped 6.2 percent; trading volume was moderate, though. Emaar Properties added 2.2 percent.
The Egyptian index edged down 0.2 percent but Arabian Food Industries (Domty) rose 1.6 percent after saying it expects its third-quarter revenue to reach 700 million Egyptian pounds ($39.7 million). Second-quarter revenues were 487 million pounds.
Tags: Qatar Crisis Qatar Qatar Insurance Abu Dhabi DXB Entertainments

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Qatar hits 5-year low as diplomatic rift hits firms

DUBAI: Qatar’s stock index hit a five-year low on Monday because of a fresh sign that a diplomatic...

Saudi Arabia still examining options for nuclear power plants

VIENNA: Saudi Arabia said on Monday it was still undertaking feasibility studies before deciding...

Celebrate Saudi National Day at Al-Faisaliah Hotel
Pottery Barn introduces its ‘Small Space’ Fall 2017 Collection
Massive QR Code set up to unveil Canon’s First Innovation Centre in ME
Panasonic announces robust plans for Middle East under new leadership
MALT Congress 2018 to return for its 6th annual to Dubai
AWOK.com launches its services in KSA
Latest News
Maria intensifies to rare Category 5 hurricane in Caribbean
6 views
US Senate passes $700 bn defense spending bill
14 views
Saudi FM says solution to Qatar crisis is in Doha's hands
44 views
Qatar's Sheikh Sultan bin Suhaim Al-Thani joins calls for meeting to end Gulf crisis
578 views
Saudi Arabia trains 1st women air traffic controllers
159 views
Women in east India continue to struggle against witch-hunting
176 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR