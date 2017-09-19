Saudi FM says solution to Qatar crisis is in Doha's hands

JEDDAH: Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir on Monday said the solution to the crisis Qatar is facing is in Doha's hands.

Speaking in New York after a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Al-Jubeir pointed out that Qatar's failure to stop supporting terrorism and interfering in the internal affairs of other countries of the region was what triggered the crisis, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates severed diplomatic and trade ties with Qatar on June 5, alleging that Doha had been financing terrorist organizations and even giving refuge to their members.

Attempts by the Emir of Kuwait to mediate had been unsuccessful so far, with Doha thumbing its nose on the Anti-Terror Quartet and even restoring full diplomatic ties with Iran, which had been accused by the Gulf Cooperating Council (GCC) of fomenting chaos in the region.

In their meeting on Monday, Al-Jubeir and Guterres discussed recent developments in Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Myanmar, SPA said.

They also discussed the close relations between the UN and Saudi Arabia, which is a partner and supportive of its initiatives.

The meeting was attended by Prince Khalid Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi ambassador of the US, and Saudi Ambassador to the UN Abdullah Al-Mu'alimi.

