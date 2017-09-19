  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 min 38 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Macron tells Trump Iran nuclear deal 'good,' irresponsible to not respect it

World

Macron tells Trump Iran nuclear deal 'good,' irresponsible to not respect it

Reuters |
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to world leaders at the 72nd United Nations (UN) General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York on September 19, 2017. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP)
UNITED NATIONS: French President Emmanuel Macron hit back at US President Donald Trump on Tuesday staunchly defending the “good” Iran nuclear deal saying that those who did not respect it were irresponsible.
“Renouncing it would be a grave error, not respecting it would be irresponsible, because it is a good accord that is essential to peace at a time where the risk of an infernal conflagration cannot be excluded.”
Macron said he made this clear to Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani when he met them on Monday.

Related Articles

UNITED NATIONS: French President Emmanuel Macron hit back at US President Donald Trump on Tuesday staunchly defending the “good” Iran nuclear deal saying that those who did not respect it were irresponsible.
“Renouncing it would be a grave error, not respecting it would be irresponsible, because it is a good accord that is essential to peace at a time where the risk of an infernal conflagration cannot be excluded.”
Macron said he made this clear to Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani when he met them on Monday.
Tags: Emmanuel Macron Donald Trump Iran Hassan Rouhani Iran nuclear deal

Comments

MORE FROM World

Russian helicopter accidentally fires rocket at onlookers

MOSCOW: A Russian military helicopter gunship accidentally fired on spectators during war games in...

7.1 magnitude quake topples buildings in Mexico; death toll now at 119

MEXICO CITY: A magnitude 7.1 earthquake stunned central Mexico on Tuesday, killing at least 119...

Russian helicopter accidentally fires rocket at onlookers
7.1 magnitude quake topples buildings in Mexico; death toll now at 119
Lawyer finds fault with India’s security threat bogey
After capture of key hideouts, Manila hunts Daesh masterminds
Victims of world’s 2nd biggest dam in India cry for justice
3 US lawmakers arrested at Trump Tower protest
Latest News
Russian helicopter accidentally fires rocket at onlookers
7.1 magnitude quake topples buildings in Mexico; death toll now at 119
King Salman: Allah granted KSA the honor of serving pilgrims
Saudi Arabia leads diplomatic efforts to solve key ME issues before UNGA
Saudi ‘Roads of Arabia’ exhibition a big hit in Seoul
Saudi Shoura studying plan to merge religious police into Islamic Ministry
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR