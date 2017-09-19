  • Search form

  Protests against Qatar at UN in New York

Protests against Qatar at UN in New York

ARAB NEWS |
Protesters are seen holding anti-Qatar banners in New York on Tuesday against Qatar’s support for terrorism. (Photo courtesy: social media)
NEW YORK: Hundreds of banner-waving protesters took part in a demonstration in New York on Tuesday against Qatar’s support for terrorism and the presence of the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamin bin Hamad Al-Thani, at the UN General Assembly.
The protesters, from US organizations and the Arab community, formed a group called the Independence Front. They offered their support to European cities hit by terrorism, such as Paris, London, Brussels, Berlin, and Barcelona, which they blamed on Qatar.
The group called for global action against Qatari leaders and other senior figures, and for the freezing of their assets in American and European banks.
The protesters expressed their support for the action of the Anti-Terror Quartet of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain in severing diplomatic ties with Qatar and imposing a trade and travel boycott, and they urged all UN member countries to take similar actions.
The group called on UN President Donald Trump to stop dealing with the former Qatari emir, Sheikh Hamad Al-Thani, and his former foreign minister, and to end the expansion of deviant and extremist thought supported by Qatar and Sheikh Tamim.
They also asked the US president not to allow Qatar to hide behind its financial investments in America and Europe, and to use the proceeds to support and fund terrorism.

