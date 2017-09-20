King Salman: Allah granted KSA the honor of serving pilgrims

JEDDAH: King Salman on Tuesday thanked Almighty Allah for granting Saudi Arabia the honor of serving pilgrims and visitors to the Two Holy Mosques and the holy sites.

Addressing a Cabinet session at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah, he said since Saudi Arabia’s foundation, its kings have exerted maximum efforts to serve pilgrims and visitors, and will continue to do so as this is a source of pride for the country and its citizens.

The efforts of Hajj-related officials and agencies resulted in a successful, larger and epidemic-free pilgrimage this year, King Salman added.

The Cabinet congratulated the signing of memoranda of understanding (MoU) and cooperation projects between the Kingdom and China.

The Cabinet stressed the importance of King Salman’s speech at the Islamic Summit on Science and Technology in Kazakhstan, notably the need to overcome challenges facing Islamic nations by reviving knowledge based on developing education and encouraging scientific and technical research.

The Cabinet expressed the Kingdom’s strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms, and of deadly terrorist attacks in friendly countries in recent days.

It condemned the brutal attacks and abuses against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, and urged the international community to take urgent action to stop the violence and uphold the rights of the Muslim minority.

The Cabinet said the Kingdom has supported the Rohingya at international forums, and has given $50 million for health and rehabilitation programs, as well as hosted them.

It lauded the arrest of a group of spies working for foreign parties to undermine Saudi security.

It also praised the foiling of a Daesh plot to target two Defense Ministry buildings in Riyadh. The suicide bombers were arrested before they reached the buildings.

The Cabinet authorized the minister of energy, industry and mineral resources, or whomever he authorizes, to discuss with Russia a draft MoU on cooperation in mineral resources.

It approved two MoUs on cooperation between the Education Ministry and its counterparts in Malaysia and Afghanistan.

The Cabinet authorized the transport minister, or whomever he authorizes, to discuss with Russia a draft cooperation agreement on sea transport.

It authorized the minister of culture and information, or whomever he authorizes, to discuss with Ukraine a draft MoU on exchanging news between the two countries’ national news agencies.

The Cabinet approved an MoU on cooperation between the King Abdul Aziz Research Center (Darah) and Portugal’s Council of Ministers in the area of archives and documents.

