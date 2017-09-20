Netflix should provide ‘hitmen,’ Pablo Escobar’s brother says after location scout murdered

DUBAI: The brother of notorious Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar has warned that Netflix should look into its security protocol after a location scout was shot dead in Mexico last week.
Seasoned location scout Carlos Muñoz Portal’s body was discovered in a remote area reported to have some of the country’s highest murder rates. He was looking for locations for hit Netflix show “Narcos,” which chronicles the rise of the cocaine trade in Colombia and the real-life stories of drug kingpins.
Since news of his murder broke, Roberto De Jesus Escobar Gaviria, 71, has called on media giant Netflix to avoid using Mexico and Colombia as shooting locations for the show “without authorization from Escobar Inc.”
He spoke to the Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Tuesday, saying: “It is very dangerous… Especially without our blessing. This is my country.”
Gaviria also shared his opinion that Netflix should provide the TV show’s crew with extra security.
“You have to eliminate all threats,” he said. “If you have the intellect, you don’t need to use weapons. If not, you have to. In this case, Netflix should provide hitmen to their people as security.”
A statement from Netflix on Muñoz’s death read: “We are aware of the passing of Carlos Muñoz Portal, a well-respected location scout, and send our condolences to his family.
“The facts surrounding his death are still unknown as authorities continue to investigate.”
In 2014, Gaviria founded Escobar Inc. and registered “successor-in-interest rights” for his brother in California. In July of 2016, he wrote a letter to Netflix demanding $1 billion for unauthorized use of content in the popular show.
