  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 18 min 9 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Eye of Hurricane Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico: forecasters

World

Eye of Hurricane Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico: forecasters

AFP |
This photo shows the rain from the passage of the Hurricane Maria from Roberto Clemente Coliseum where residents have sought shelter in San Juan, Puerto Rico, early on September 20, 2017. (AFP)
MIAMI: The eye of Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico early Wednesday, pummeling the island as a Category Four storm with lashing rain and winds of 155 miles (250 kilometers) per hour, the US National Hurricane Center said.
The center of the storm came ashore near Yabucoa in southeastern Puerto Rico around 6:15 am (1015 GMT), the forecasters said.
“The wind sounds like a woman screaming at the top of her lungs!” photographer and storm chaser Mike Theiss posted on Twitter early Wednesday.
Puerto Rico was expected to bear the full brunt of the hurricane, which was forecast to rake across the length of the island.
As of 6:35 am, Maria was moving northwest at 10 miles per hour.
MIAMI: The eye of Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico early Wednesday, pummeling the island as a Category Four storm with lashing rain and winds of 155 miles (250 kilometers) per hour, the US National Hurricane Center said.
The center of the storm came ashore near Yabucoa in southeastern Puerto Rico around 6:15 am (1015 GMT), the forecasters said.
“The wind sounds like a woman screaming at the top of her lungs!” photographer and storm chaser Mike Theiss posted on Twitter early Wednesday.
Puerto Rico was expected to bear the full brunt of the hurricane, which was forecast to rake across the length of the island.
As of 6:35 am, Maria was moving northwest at 10 miles per hour.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Afghan leader urges talks with Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani appealed Tuesday to Pakistan to work together to curb...

Refugees fleeing Myanmar violence at mercy of traffickers, warns UN

KUALA LUMPUR: Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims who have fled violence in Myanmar are “at...

Afghan leader urges talks with Pakistan
Refugees fleeing Myanmar violence at mercy of traffickers, warns UN
Bangladesh Army steps up as refugees suffer heavy rain
Australian PM says first refugees to be resettled in US under swap deal
Philippine lawmakers defer decision on appointment of environment minister
Leader of Indonesia attack plot gets 11 years in prison
Latest News
Major battlefronts against Daesh in Syria and Iraq
11 views
Afghan leader urges talks with Pakistan
21 views
Refugees fleeing Myanmar violence at mercy of traffickers, warns UN
35 views
Bangladesh Army steps up as refugees suffer heavy rain
154 views
Iranian hackers unleash malware against aviation, petrochem industries — cybersecurity firm
249 views
Ancient 3,000-year-old doll is favorite with museum goers
47 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR