International Maritime Organization chief to visit Saudi Border Guards

JEDDAH: Kitack Lim, secretary-general of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), will visit the Saudi Border Guards in the Makkah Al-Mukaramah Region and the Mohammed bin Naif Academy for Maritime Science and Security Studies in Jeddah on Sept. 23-24.

The visit also will establish long-term cooperation and provide an opportunity to illustrate the missions and the high standards and capabilities that contributed to progress and development of Border Guards.

The secretary-general’s visit coincides with the Kingdom’s celebration of International Maritime Day 2017, titled “Connecting Ships, Ports and People,” which is considered an official celebration of the UN every year.

The Saudi Border Guards participate in these events with an exhibition for maritime safety.

The IMO is an international organization based in London whose objectives are to maintain maritime safety and security, prevent and control maritime pollution, and to set an international framework for distress calls.

Saudi Arabia has taken the initiative to strengthen cooperation at regional and international levels to achieve security and stability in the region.

Saudi Arabia hosted the high-level meeting of the signatory states of the Djibouti Code of Conduct to combat maritime piracy in the Western Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Aden that resulted in Jeddah Amendment to the code in 2017.

The amendment has been widened to include combating transnational organized crime in the maritime domain, and suppressing maritime terrorism.

The academy has carried out six international training courses to upgrade the skiills of the personnel of the concerned agencies in the member states.

These courses have been implemented in cooperation with the IMO.

